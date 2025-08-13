Running in the heat: 3 expert tips to keep you cool (and safe)

Running in the sun may be fun, but when temperatures begin to really rise, it can present a whole host of challenges for runners.

Taking a few rest days during this time can be a good idea, as the risk of dehydration and heat-related illnesses – like heat stroke and heat exhaustion – becomes higher. However, if you’re training for something specific, this may not be an option.

The good news is you don't have to hang up your running shoes during the hot weather; you can still run. However, you just need to be smart and sensible about how you do it – and Nick Newman, Runners Need Camden Store Manager, has a few tips on how you can do that…

1. Hydration, hydration, hydration!

This is essential. Your body will sweat more to try and cool you down, but that means more fluid and electrolyte loss, and too much of this can lead to dehydration. “Make sure to hydrate before, during, and after your run,” says Newman, “and avoid drinks like coffee that can also encourage dehydration”. “Swapping in electrolyte drinks is an easy way to make sure that your body is hydrated and fuelled to take on a run in the heat. These drinks contain minerals and vitamins such as sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium, which are crucial for hydrating the body and supporting muscle function.”

2. Avoid heading out midday

Be smart about when and where you run to avoid overheating. If you don't have a shady running route nearby, try and beat the heat by either heading out early in the morning, when the temperature is cooler, or late in the evening, when the heat has settled. “During the day, between 12 and 3 pm tends to be the busiest and hottest times of the day that you want to avoid, especially if you’re new to running,” says Newman. Alternatively, you could always ditch running outside altogether and head to the gym –remember, there's air con!

3. Wear the right running gear

Yes, being a little more selective about what you wear during your run can make a difference when it comes to regulating your body temperature. “Choose light coloured clothing as dark absorbs the heat and avoid cotton, as this material absorbs sweat and then doesn't disperse it, which makes the garment heavier and stops you from cooling down effectively.” Newman also has a trick he likes to call ‘Freezer Hat’. If I know it's going to be very warm, I’ll soak my white cap and put it in the freezer – it can be a bit to cold to start with, but you soon feel the benefits of keeping your head cool.” Alternatively, dunking your cap (or a buff) in water before you head out can offer a similar cooling effect without the initial chill.

