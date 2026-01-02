If running isn’t for you, this bodyweight workout is your cardio answer

Running is one of the most accessible forms of cardio. It boosts cardiovascular health, strengthens joints, supports fat loss, and delivers a solid endorphin hit. But let’s be honest – it’s not for everyone.

It can feel tough on the knees, and takes a certain level of motivation to lace up and head out, especially on a dark, cold evening. For many, it’s a love–hate relationship.

The good news is that you don’t have to run to build cardio fitness. If pounding pavements isn’t your thing, this no-equipment HIIT workout from a cardio and strength coach will still send your heart rate soaring, improve conditioning and challenge your whole body.

Below, he shares a five-move circuit built around functional, high-energy bodyweight drills: wide-leg mountain climber to press-up, press-up to runner’s lunge, runner’s lunge to twist, press-up to jack, and finally a plank jack to wide mountain climber.

The workout

How to do it

For best results, perform each exercise for 40 seconds with minimal rest in between. Repeat the circuit three times for an effective cardio boost and a dynamic full-body workout that builds agility and core strength. Here’s how to do each move.

Wide-leg mountain climber to press-up

Start in a high plank with hands under shoulders and core tight. Jump both feet forward so they land wide, outside your hands, then jump back to the plank. Keeping your hips high (no sagging), perform a press-up before jumping your feet wide again. Expect to hit your quads, glutes and inner thighs.

Press-up to runner’s lunge

From a high plank, perform a tricep press-up, keeping your elbows close to your body. As you press back up, step one foot forward to the outside of your hand into a runner’s lunge. Step back to your plank and repeat on the other side.

Runner’s lunge to spinal twist

From a plank, perform a tricep press-up. As you come back up, step your right foot forward to the outside of your right hand into a runner’s lunge. Lift your right arm and rotate your torso, opening toward the ceiling into a T-spine twist. Lower your hand, step back to your plank, and repeat on the left.

Press-up to one-arm jack

Start in a plank and perform a tricep press-up. As you press back to the top, brace your core and jump your feet wide into a plank jack while simultaneously reaching one arm straight out in front of you. Lower it as you jump your feet back to centre. Alternate arms each rep.

Plank jack to wide mountain climber

Begin in a high plank. Jump your feet out wide, then together for a plank jack. Next, jump both feet forward and wide so they land beside your hands for a wide mountain climber. Jump back to your plank, and repeat the sequence, keeping your hips steady and core tight.

Why these five cardio moves work

These high-energy, compound exercises spike your heart rate while working your upper body, core, and legs simultaneously. Unlike steady-state running, the rapid transitions and multi-directional patterns build athletic conditioning you can actually use in everyday life.

Better yet, you can scale the intensity. New to HIIT? Slow the pace or take extra rest. Want a tougher session? Move faster and add explosive power to each rep. The effort is entirely up to you; the harder you push, the more it mimics the cardiovascular demand of a run.

Should you try it?

These moves prove you can build serious cardio fitness without running - whether you don’t enjoy it, can’t run, or simply want a break from the miles. They’re fun, mentally engaging, and get your heart and lungs working hard in under 15 minutes. Expect to finish sweaty, energised, and buzzing from an endorphin high, all without pounding a single step of pavement.