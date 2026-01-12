I swapped my standard plank for a plank pass-through – here’s 6 reasons why you should too
I’m not sure I'll go back
In my entire gym and fitness career, I’ve probably racked up more hours in planks than I can count. Maybe even days.
Want to activate your core? You plank. Want to help prevent lower back pain? Plank again. Looking to improve your balance and posture? Yep - it’s plank time. The power of this move is real. It’s versatile, effective, and does far more than condition your core.
But here’s the thing: sticking rigidly to the traditional plank and chasing longer hold times only works one plane of motion. That’s why variety matters. Side planks challenge the frontal plane. Plank hip rotations hit the transverse plane. And now? The plank pass-through takes things to the next level.
How to do a plank dumbbell passthrough
- Start on all fours with a dumbbell placed to the right side of your body
- With palms flat, lift your knees and extend your legs into a high plank
- Keeping your head and spine in line and your back flat, reach across with your left hand and pull the dumbbell underneath your body to the left side
- With control, switch hands and pull the dumbbell back underneath you to the right
- Aim for three sets of 10 reps
Six reasons I swapped my standard plank for a plank passthrough
1. You won’t get bored
I’ll admit it - I get bored with traditional planks. That’s why I love variations like the plank dumbbell passthrough. You can play around with the weight of your best adjustable dumbbell (I’ve even tried it with a kettlebell) and challenge yourself with every rep.
How far can you place the dumbbell to the side? How still can you keep your hips as you reach and pull the dumbbell through? They’ll want to dip or rotate - resisting that is half the challenge.
2. You’ll work your upper body
This move engages your triceps, shoulders, upper back, and chest simultaneously while maintaining a solid plank position. But these aren’t the only upper-body muscles this move works. It’ll also work your lats and traps, as well as your chest and biceps.
And the fact that the goal isn’t just dragging the weight underneath you - it’s shifting your weight onto one side, lifting the dumbbell with the other, and transferring it without letting it touch the floor, means you’ll also recruit the smaller stabilising muscles in your shoulders and wrists, turning a core exercise into a full upper-body challenge.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
3. You’ll work your lower body too
To stay stable during the plank pass-through, your lower body has to stay fully engaged. Squeezing your glutes helps keep your pelvis tucked, protecting your lower back and preventing your hips from sagging. Your quads and hamstrings also fire to maintain tension through the legs, while your calves and the smaller stabilising muscles in your feet work to keep you balanced.
4. You’ll hit your obliques
Pulling the weight from side to side forces your body to resist rotation, engaging your obliques, hips, and the deep stabilising muscles around your spine. Keeping these strong improves balance, posture, and control, helping you stay steady in everything from lifting and twisting to simply getting out of bed in the morning. Think plank meets Russian twist.
5. It’ll improve your posture
Many of us spend hours hunched over phones or laptops, which can lead to a rounded, often tight upper back. Holding a strong plank encourages a neutral spine, while passing the dumbbell side to side challenges balance and coordination. Together, they strengthen the muscles that help keep you upright and moving well.
6. It builds functional strength
Adding dynamic movement to a static plank is a powerful way to build functional core strength, which makes everyday movements easier. These types of exercises also improve mind–body connection, and once you get the hang of it, the movement feels fluid and empowering. Add it to your routine, and you’ll feel the difference quickly.
Lucy Miller is a journalist, Level 3 Personal Trainer, Nutritional Advisor and Children’s Fitness Specialist. She holds fitness qualifications from NASM Training and Premier Training International and has been a fitness journalist and fitness (and cover) model for over 20 years. Since going freelance in 2014, Lucy left Men’s Fitness Magazine to write for an abundance of top consumer titles such as Women’s Health, Women’s Fitness, Waitrose, The Times, The Guardian and Runners World.
She’s also extremely passionate when it comes to educating others about health and physical activity and loves inspiring and working with children and adults to help make fitness fun, sustainable and accessible. In her spare time, Lucy is ever the sportswoman. Once a national gymnast, having won three national titles, she has also run a handful of marathons around the world and loves to test her physical and mental side with daily running and gym sessions, not to mention ballet, bootcamp, boxing and TRX.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.