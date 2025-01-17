Try this 4-week core workout plan to build strength, stability, and definition

Ready to ditch endless crunches and finally build a rock-solid core? Your core is a powerhouse encompassing all the muscles from your pelvis to your ribcage – abdominals, obliques, lower back, pelvic floor and the deeper muscles stabilising your pelvis and spine.
A strong core does more than just sculpt your abs and powers every movement; it improves posture and helps prevent injuries. From lifting weights and running to simply carrying groceries, a stable core makes everything easier.
This 4-week core workout plan is designed to strengthen your midsection from every angle, using minimal equipment and maximum results. From targeted exercises to expert tips, we’ve broken it all down to help you move better, feel stronger, and look leaner.
What equipment do you need?
Perfect Fitness AB Carver Pro
Even though you won't need any special equipment for this workout, ab rollers can take your core workouts to the next level. The Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro is a dynamic ab roller designed to engage core, arm, and shoulder muscles. Its wide, ergonomic wheel and built-in resistance help enhance stability and control, delivering an intense, effective core workout.
You don’t need fancy gym equipment (or even a gym!) to do this workout. The bodyweight movements we use in this workout, such as bird dog, dead bug and marches, mimic real-life movements, engage your entire core and activate multiple muscle groups. They also train your core to stabilise your spine during movement, a fundamental skill for building a stronger body for life as it ensures the way you move is stable, efficient and safe.
Most of the moves below can be performed using only your bodyweight. The few that do require additional weight can be performed with any weight, from dumbbells and kettlebells to weight plates and tins of beans.
What are the benefits of a stronger core?
The stronger your core muscles, the better your posture, balance, and stability when tackling everyday life – especially important when the effects of natural ageing kick in. If you sit or slouch for long periods, a stronger core can take the pressure off your spine, reducing discomfort and injury risk.
Your performance in other activities will also benefit. Whether you enjoy running, walking, hiking, weightlifting, or golf, nearly all movements originate from the core, which will power your moves.
How to do this workout plan
To get you started on your journey to a stronger core, certified personal trainer and founder of The Workout Network, John Pierson has created a comprehensive, four-week beginner’s programme.
“The goal is to build strength, stability and explosive power while increasing intensity and complexity as the weeks progress,” explains Pierson.
The programme features four training days per week, blending core-strengthening exercises with dynamic, plyometric and explosive movements to develop a solid foundation and enhance performance.
“You’ll begin in week one with foundational work, focusing on mastering bodyweight exercises while introducing explosive elements such as slam balls,” says Pierson.
“In week two, the resistance increases, and the focus shifts to refining your explosive techniques. By week three, you’ll start incorporating dynamic movement patterns using moderate weights, and week four is all about maximising power and endurance with some progressions, if you’re ready,” he adds.
Four-week stronger core plan
- Week 1
- Day 1 and 3
- Plank hold 3 x 20–30 seconds
- Bird dog 3 x 8 each side
- Dead bug 3 x 10 slowly
- Farmer’s carry (light to moderate weight) 2 x 20 meters
- Medicine ball slam 3 x 8
- Day 2 and 4
- Glute bridge 3 x 10
- Reverse crunch 3 x 12
- Suitcase deadlift (light weight) 3 x 10 each side
- Mountain climber 3 x 20 seconds
- Week 2
- Day 1 and 3
- Plank hold with shoulder tap (from the knees if hips are not stable) 3 x 20-30 seconds
- Bird dog 3 x 8 each side + 3-second pause
- Dead bug with a light weight 3 x 10 slowly
- Farmer’s carry (moderate weight) 3 x 20 meters
- Medicine ball slam 3 x 10
- Day 2 and 4
- Glute bridge march 3 x 10
- Reverse crunch with stability ball 3 x 12
- Suitcase deadlift (moderate weight) 3 x 10 each side
- Mountain climbers (faster pace) 3 x 20 seconds
- Week 3
- Day 1 and 3
- Plank with arm reach 3 x 8 each side
- Bird dog to tuck 3 x 10 each side
- Dead bug with leg drop (weighted) 3 x 10
- Farmer’s carry (heavy weight) 3 x 20 meters
- Medicine ball alternating rotational slam 3 x 8 each side
- Day 2 and 4
- Single-leg glute bridge 3 x 10 each side
- Reverse crunch to toe tap 3 x 12
- Suitcase deadlift (heavy weight) 3 x 8 each side
- Mountain climber (controlled pace) 3 x 30 seconds
- Week 4
- Day 1 and 3
- Plank with shoulder tap and reach 3 x 8 each side
- Bird dog to tuck with dumbbell hold 3 x 10 each side
- Dead bug with overhead weight 3 x 12
- Farmer’s carry with max dumbbell weight 3 x 30 meters
- Medicine ball overhead slam to burpee 3 x 6
- Day 2 and 4
- Weighted glute bridge 3 x 12
- Reverse crunch with slow tempo (3-second descent) 3 x 12
- Suitcase deadlift (max weight) 3 x 8 each side
- Mountain climbers (explosive pace) 3 x 30 seconds
Yanar Alkayat is a seasoned health and fitness journalist with over a decade of experience writing for leading publications. Passionate about wellness, she specializes in crafting compelling content on topics ranging from nutrition and mental health to fitness and beauty. Yanar has contributed to renowned titles such as Women’s Health, Stylist, and The Guardian, blending expert insights with relatable narratives. Beyond writing, she’s a qualified yoga instructor and avid advocate for holistic living. Her dedication to promoting balanced, mindful lifestyles is reflected in her work, inspiring readers to embrace healthier habits and a more conscious approach to well-being.
- Matt KollatSection Editor | Active