Try this 4-week core workout plan to build strength, stability, and definition

Ready to ditch endless crunches and finally build a rock-solid core? Your core is a powerhouse encompassing all the muscles from your pelvis to your ribcage – abdominals, obliques, lower back, pelvic floor and the deeper muscles stabilising your pelvis and spine.

A strong core does more than just sculpt your abs and powers every movement; it improves posture and helps prevent injuries. From lifting weights and running to simply carrying groceries, a stable core makes everything easier.

This 4-week core workout plan is designed to strengthen your midsection from every angle, using minimal equipment and maximum results. From targeted exercises to expert tips, we’ve broken it all down to help you move better, feel stronger, and look leaner.

What equipment do you need?

We recommend Perfect Fitness AB Carver Pro Even though you won't need any special equipment for this workout, ab rollers can take your core workouts to the next level. The Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro is a dynamic ab roller designed to engage core, arm, and shoulder muscles. Its wide, ergonomic wheel and built-in resistance help enhance stability and control, delivering an intense, effective core workout.

You don’t need fancy gym equipment (or even a gym!) to do this workout. The bodyweight movements we use in this workout, such as bird dog, dead bug and marches, mimic real-life movements, engage your entire core and activate multiple muscle groups. They also train your core to stabilise your spine during movement, a fundamental skill for building a stronger body for life as it ensures the way you move is stable, efficient and safe.

Most of the moves below can be performed using only your bodyweight. The few that do require additional weight can be performed with any weight, from dumbbells and kettlebells to weight plates and tins of beans.

What are the benefits of a stronger core?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The stronger your core muscles, the better your posture, balance, and stability when tackling everyday life – especially important when the effects of natural ageing kick in. If you sit or slouch for long periods, a stronger core can take the pressure off your spine, reducing discomfort and injury risk.

Your performance in other activities will also benefit. Whether you enjoy running, walking, hiking, weightlifting, or golf, nearly all movements originate from the core, which will power your moves.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to do this workout plan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To get you started on your journey to a stronger core, certified personal trainer and founder of The Workout Network, John Pierson has created a comprehensive, four-week beginner’s programme.

“The goal is to build strength, stability and explosive power while increasing intensity and complexity as the weeks progress,” explains Pierson.

The programme features four training days per week, blending core-strengthening exercises with dynamic, plyometric and explosive movements to develop a solid foundation and enhance performance.

“You’ll begin in week one with foundational work, focusing on mastering bodyweight exercises while introducing explosive elements such as slam balls,” says Pierson.

“In week two, the resistance increases, and the focus shifts to refining your explosive techniques. By week three, you’ll start incorporating dynamic movement patterns using moderate weights, and week four is all about maximising power and endurance with some progressions, if you’re ready,” he adds.

Four-week stronger core plan