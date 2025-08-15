This no-bench 30-minute dumbbell workout packs on upper body muscle at home
No bench? No problem! Hit your entire upper body with nothing more than some space and dumbbells
We’ve all experienced those days when we can’t get to the gym, so you quickly Google ‘upper body workout’ only to discover half the exercises require a weight bench. No doubt, it’s a handy piece of kit to have, but it’s by no means a necessity, as is neither the gym. This upper workout from Fitness Trainer, Joe Bronston, will attack your biceps, triceps, back and shoulders (in the best way possible) using nothing more than a pair of dumbbells – no weight bench needed.
It’s a spicy workout that’ll take you no more than 30 minutes as it follows an AMRAP format. This is an acronym for ‘as many reps/or rounds (in this case) as possible’. It’s a great way to challenge your muscles and pack in lots of volume in a short space of time, and it'll also deliver a phenomenal upper body pump.
A post shared by Joey Bronston (@joebronston)
A photo posted by on
All you’ll need is a little floor space, your dumbbells (or kettlebells) and you’re ready to go. Set your timer for 30 minutes and see how many rounds of the six exercises below you can squeeze in. Pick a weight that’s challenging, but not too heavy that you’re going to have to drop them constantly (this will be a good test of your grip strength too). Only rest to allow yourself to maintain good form, otherwise, power through. Here’s the workout:
- Alternating bent-over supinated rows – 10 reps each side
- Half kneeling single arm Arnold press – 10 reps each side
- Hammer curls – 10 reps
- Gravediggers – 10 reps
- Overhead tricep extension – 10 reps
- Mountain climbers – 50 reps
Be sure to make a note of how many rounds you completed. Then, when you try the workout again the following week, aim to try improve on this. You could do this by completing an extra round, or maybe you take fewer breaks than you did before. If you'd like another dumbbell upper body workout to complete throughout the week, then here's another 30-minute workout – this one uses supersets to deliver a serious muscle-building punch. Also, don't skip lower body – this four-move workout has you covered.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.