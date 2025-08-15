This no-bench 30-minute dumbbell workout packs on upper body muscle at home

We’ve all experienced those days when we can’t get to the gym, so you quickly Google ‘upper body workout’ only to discover half the exercises require a weight bench. No doubt, it’s a handy piece of kit to have, but it’s by no means a necessity, as is neither the gym. This upper workout from Fitness Trainer, Joe Bronston, will attack your biceps, triceps, back and shoulders (in the best way possible) using nothing more than a pair of dumbbells – no weight bench needed.

It’s a spicy workout that’ll take you no more than 30 minutes as it follows an AMRAP format. This is an acronym for ‘as many reps/or rounds (in this case) as possible’. It’s a great way to challenge your muscles and pack in lots of volume in a short space of time, and it'll also deliver a phenomenal upper body pump.

All you’ll need is a little floor space, your dumbbells (or kettlebells) and you’re ready to go. Set your timer for 30 minutes and see how many rounds of the six exercises below you can squeeze in. Pick a weight that’s challenging, but not too heavy that you’re going to have to drop them constantly (this will be a good test of your grip strength too). Only rest to allow yourself to maintain good form, otherwise, power through. Here’s the workout:

Alternating bent-over supinated rows – 10 reps each side

Half kneeling single arm Arnold press – 10 reps each side

Hammer curls – 10 reps

Gravediggers – 10 reps

Overhead tricep extension – 10 reps

Mountain climbers – 50 reps

Be sure to make a note of how many rounds you completed. Then, when you try the workout again the following week, aim to try improve on this. You could do this by completing an extra round, or maybe you take fewer breaks than you did before. If you'd like another dumbbell upper body workout to complete throughout the week, then here's another 30-minute workout – this one uses supersets to deliver a serious muscle-building punch. Also, don't skip lower body – this four-move workout has you covered.