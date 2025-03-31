Two dumbbells and these four exercises to build a stronger lower body if you’re a beginner
This simple four-move workout shows that weight training doesn't need to be complicated
You’ve probably heard about all the benefits of strengthening your lower body muscles; after all, ‘never skip leg day’ isn’t a saying for nothing. But, if you’re just starting to weight train, you may feel a little unsure as to what you’re doing, or what equipment is best. The good news is that all you need is a pair of dumbbells and this simple, yet effective workout, from Fitness Coach, Elise Young, that focuses on multi-joint movements.
Although lower body workouts can often be feared – because they’re tough, working some of the body’s largest muscle groups – as we know, they’re essential. “Strong legs and hips provide stability and balance, reducing the risk of strains, sprains, and other injuries that can sideline you from your fitness goals,” says The Gym Group. Not to mention, working these larger muscles burns a ton of calories and a strong lower body can even help your upper body workouts too, as it increases total body stability so you can generate more power into your lifts.
A post shared by Elise | Fitness Professional (@elisesbodyshop)
A photo posted by on
Although this may be a dumbbell workout, feel free to swap them for kettlebells, a weight plate, or whatever you can get your hands on. You could even fill up a rucksack and wear that for the first three exercises. Start on exercise one, completing three sets of the acquired reps, resting 60-90 seconds between sets. Once you’ve completed three, rest for 90-120 seconds before moving onto the next exercise. Here’s what you’ve got in store:
- Romanian deadlift 3 x 10
- Lunge hold 3 x 8 es
- Side lunges 3 x 10 es
- Glute bridge 3 x 15
Now that you’ve worked on your lower body, here’s a beginner upper body workout, again, using nothing more than a pair of dumbbells so that you can crack on with it at home. Complete your week with this five-move full-body dumbbell workout and you can call that a week of training well done.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Feel the Alps on your back with Quechua’s new lightweight hiking gear
The collection levels up hiking gear with ultra-light jackets and trail-ready shoes
By Matt Kollat Published
-
3 obscure sci-fi movies to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more
If you like sci-fi flicks that are off the beaten path, here are three great recommendations
By Brian Comber Published
-
Try these 7 standing Pilates exercises to build a more stable and stronger body
This low-impact standing routine is ideal if you struggle with floor-based exercises
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Skip the gym – this 20-minute standing dumbbell is low-impact and strengthens the entire body
It's ideal if you have limited mobility too
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Pass the gym – build strength all over and boost your metabolism with this 20 minute dumbbell workout
Get strong, build muscle and burn fat with just a pair of dumbbells
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget burpees – this 20-minute workout boosts your metabolism with no jumping
Get your heart pumping with this no-jump workout
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Two dumbbells, 30 minutes, and six exercises to build muscle all over and a stronger core
A simple home workout to add muscle all over and boost strength
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Tired of crunches? A fitness trainer recommends these five standing exercises for better core strength and stability
They're also great for improving posture too
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
One kettlebell, 10 minutes and these five exercises to build a strong core and improve posture
A strong core is the gateway to better movement, fewer injuries and bigger lifts
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Build functional strength in 30 minutes with two dumbbells and these four exercises
Bend, lift and carry items easier (and look good while doing it)
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published