Two dumbbells and these four exercises to build a stronger lower body if you’re a beginner

You’ve probably heard about all the benefits of strengthening your lower body muscles; after all, ‘never skip leg day’ isn’t a saying for nothing. But, if you’re just starting to weight train, you may feel a little unsure as to what you’re doing, or what equipment is best. The good news is that all you need is a pair of dumbbells and this simple, yet effective workout, from Fitness Coach, Elise Young, that focuses on multi-joint movements.

Although lower body workouts can often be feared – because they’re tough, working some of the body’s largest muscle groups – as we know, they’re essential. “Strong legs and hips provide stability and balance, reducing the risk of strains, sprains, and other injuries that can sideline you from your fitness goals,” says The Gym Group . Not to mention, working these larger muscles burns a ton of calories and a strong lower body can even help your upper body workouts too, as it increases total body stability so you can generate more power into your lifts.

Although this may be a dumbbell workout, feel free to swap them for kettlebells, a weight plate, or whatever you can get your hands on. You could even fill up a rucksack and wear that for the first three exercises. Start on exercise one, completing three sets of the acquired reps, resting 60-90 seconds between sets. Once you’ve completed three, rest for 90-120 seconds before moving onto the next exercise. Here’s what you’ve got in store:

Romanian deadlift 3 x 10

Lunge hold 3 x 8 es

Side lunges 3 x 10 es

Glute bridge 3 x 15

Now that you've worked on your lower body, here's a beginner upper body workout , again, using nothing more than a pair of dumbbells so that you can crack on with it at home.