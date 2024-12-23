You only need two dumbbells and these five exercises to build strength and muscle all over

Need a quick workout to fit in before the holiday festivities kick off? This full-body dumbbell workout from Fitness Coach, Elise Young, will sort you out. In less than 40 minutes you’ll target all your major muscle groups and be left feeling stronger, fitter and more energised. You don’t even have to leave the house either, as this workout can be done with just a pair of dumbbells. So, grab yours and get moving!

Full-body workouts are more time-efficient than upper-lower due to their variety of compound exercises, while still being just as effective for building strength and muscle. A study in BMC Sports Science showed that women who did either a four-day upper-lower split or a two-day full-body workout both saw similar increases in strength and muscle after 12 weeks. So, if you’re worried whether full-body workouts can still deliver the goods, they 100% can!

What we really like about this workout is that most exercises Elise has chosen mimic movement patterns that we use in everyday life, such as squatting, pressing, lunging and pulling, so it’s very functional. If you only have access to one dumbbell, instead of two, you can still do this workout, just focus on one side of your body at a time. You can always substitute dumbbells for kettlebells, resistance bands or even a pair of heavy water bottles— get creative! Here are your exercises:

Bent-over rows – 3 x 12

Goblet squat – 3 x 10

Half kneeling single arm overhead press – 3 x 10

Pullovers – 3 x 20

Alternating side lunges – 3 x 16 (total reps)

We hope you enjoyed that workout— simple, yet very effective. Aim to do two to three full-body workouts per week and it won’t be long before you notice changes in your strength and body (just make sure your diet is in check too). Need more workouts like this? Try this 30-minute dumbbell workout from another fantastic fitness coach, James Stirling, or this speedy superset workout from Chris Hemsworth’s personal trainer if you’re strapped for time.