You only need this 30-minute dumbbell workout to build functional full-body muscle

If you want to build some muscle and a bulletproof body that can handle climbing the stairs, bending down to pick up items or sitting down with ease, then this functional workout from Personal Trainer, James Stirling, AKA The London Fitness Guy, can help. You just need a pair of dumbbells and 30 minutes on the clock. So, slip on your workout shoes and get ready to grind.
‘Functional training’ has become a bit of a buzzword lately in the fitness industry, but all it is are exercises that mimic real-life activities and make daily activities easier. A lot of these exercises are compound movements (think squats, deadlifts, rows) which aren’t only more time efficient, but are also effective at burning calories, boosting strength and muscle. Really, they should make up the bedrock of everyone's training programme.
As there's only 30 minutes on the clock you're going to perform this workout as a circuit. Complete the below exercises back to back for 10 reps each, followed by a 90 to 120 second rest. James says to repeat this five times, although if you can only fit in four that's still a top effort! Here's the workout:
- Deadlift
- Squats
- Bent over rows
- Push ups
- Shoulder press
For more full-body workouts, check out this six-move session from Emma Simarro, founder of Building Body Confidence, that can help beef up your muscles. Alternatively, if you’re at the gym, or have a weight bench, and are really tight for time, then why not try this 20 minute bench workout a try? It’s made up of supersets so you’ll fire up multiple muscles all over the body, even if it is only short.
