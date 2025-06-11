You only need a kettlebell and these four exercises to build a stronger, resilient body
Push, pull, hinge and squat to build full-body, functional strength
If you’re tight on time, but still want a workout that can deliver muscle gains, a single kettlebell and these four smartly chosen exercises are all you need. Focusing on push, pull, squat, and hinge movement patterns, this 30-minute circuit doesn’t just focus on adding size, but real-world functional strength for a more resilient body. Just grab a moderate-weight kettlebell and get ready to put some graft in.
One key advantage of training with a kettlebell over dumbbells lies in its unique shape. Unlike dumbbells, which have evenly distributed weight, a kettlebell’s off-centred load forces your body to engage more of the smaller stabilizing muscles, making each movement more challenging and effective. Strengthening these is essential, not only for injury prevention but also for supporting your joints and improving overall movement quality.
A post shared by Jeremy | Functional Workouts & Fitness Tips (@jeremyfunctionalfit)
A photo posted by on
Although this workout is performed as a circuit – completing one move after the other – workout creator and fitness trainer, Jeremey Bryan, says you want to focus on form over speed. Move from one exercise to another but “rest as needed”, he says. Obviously you don’t want to be giving yourself too long, but enough so you can power through each exercise with *chef’s kiss* form. Repeat the workout five times, then you're done! Here’s the workout:
- Z-press – 8 each arm
- Single-arm rows – 12 each arm
- Kettlebell swings – 10 reps
- Goblet squats – 8 reps
Do three full-body workouts like this each week, and you'll start seeing improvements in strength and muscle in no time. Need more workout ideas? All you need is a pair of dumbbells or a kettlebell for this six-move beginner-friendly routine, that you’ll be able to have done and dusted in under 45 minutes. Need something a little shorter? Try this 20-minute resistance circuit for a full-body challenge. Just don’t forget to rest a day between sessions to prevent overtraining and fatigue.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
