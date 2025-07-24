Ditch the pull-ups – this 6-move dumbbell workout sculpts upper body muscle

Pull-ups may be one of the GOAT upper body exercises but, let’s be real, they’re also solid. Being able to move your entire bodyweight against gravity is no easy feat and if you haven’t managed to nail one just yet, don’t worry, this dumbbell workout from Sweat Trainer, Britany Williams, has your back (literally)…and your arms, and shoulders, and chest.

Building upper body strength is more than just looking good in a t-shirt (although this is nice too), it’s essential for improving everyday movement and your long-term health. From carrying groceries to improving posture and reducing the risk of injury, a strong upper body makes daily tasks easier and your workouts more effective. Not to mention, it can boost your athletic performance by enhancing stability and balance during dynamic movements – like sprinting – and even help maintain form and control during lower body movements, like squats.

For this workout, you’ll want to reach for a set of medium to heavy dumbbells (kettlebells can also be used). “You’ll know you’re using heavy enough dumbbells if the pace of last few reps start to slow down due to fatigue (on each set!),” says Britany. Complete three sets of 10-12 reps for each exercise, resting for 60-90 seconds between rounds, finish off with some upper body stretches, then you’re done! Here’s the workout:

Reverse flyes

Hammer curls with hold

Lateral raise

Chest press

Skull crusher

Supported rengade row

Now that your upper body’s taken care of, don’t skip out on the rest. Be sure to hit your lower body later in the week and show your core some attention, too. Try this quick, dumbbell-only leg and glute workout , and if crunches aren’t your thing, this 8-minute upright core session is a solid alternative.