Forget burpees – this no-jump cardio workout boosts your metabolism in 15 minutes
Joint-friendly, but still gets the heart rate fired up
If you Google ‘best bodyweight cardio exercises’ burpees are bound to appear. Understandably, they work your entire body, which gets your heart rate soaring. However, they’re not easy to master, as you’re basically combining a plank, push-up and squat jump into one swift movement. Luckily, there are plenty of other ways you can get your cardio-fix that require no jumping or throwing yourself around on the floor – like this 15-minute workout from Sweat Trainer Britany Williams.
It features dynamic, multi-joint movements that engage multiple muscle groups at once. As these exercises require more energy to perform, they elevate your heart rate and help you burn more calories. To take it up a notch – and give your metabolism an extra boost – Britany also incorporates two light dumbbells, challenging your body to work even harder.
You’ve got three supersets that you’ll work through for this workout, each of which contains two exercises. Start with superset 1 and perform each exercise for 30 seconds, with a 15-second rest between them. After completing both exercises, rest for 60 seconds. Repeat the superset two more times before moving on to the next one. If you don’t have dumbbells, or a kettlebell, you can always use two heavy water bottle instead. Here’s the workout:
Superset 1
- Knee to elbow march
- Weighted squat punches
Superset 2
- Skull crusher scissor switch
- Lateral lunge pick-ups
Superset 3
- Squat press knee drive
- Kettlebell swing (or dumbbell)
As always, if you're not sure about any of the exercises, make sure you take a quick watch of the video above. Now complete some dynamic stretches to reduce having super stiff and sore muscles tomorrow.
