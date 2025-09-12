Forget burpees – this no-jump cardio workout torches calories and boosts heart health
You can still improve your fitness and burn calories while keeping your joints intact
Burpees may be a staple for ramping up your heart rate and burning lots of calories, but they’re not for everyone, especially if you’re looking for something that’s easier on your joints. The good news is you don’t need explosive movements to build your cardiovascular health, as this low-impact workout proves.
It comes from Sweat app Trainer, Britany Williams, who uses a mixture of compound exercises – which naturally raise your heart rate as they recruit lots of muscles – but she’s also incorporated a light pair of dumbbells. By adding this extra resistance to your exercises, you make them more challenging, thereby ramping up your heart rate and burning more calories, without the need for jumping or throwing yourself on the floor – sounds pretty good, right?
A post shared by Sweat App (@sweat)
A photo posted by on
This workout is split into three supersets – this is where you perform two exercises back to back with no rest, or very little rest (in this case). Perform the first exercise in the superset for 30 seconds, rest for 15 seconds, then do the next exercise for another 30 seconds – you’ll do three rounds of one superset. Once you’ve performed three rounds, rest for a minute, then move onto the next superset and repeat the same format. Here’s what exercises you’ve got:
Superset 1
- Knee to elbow march
- Weighted squat punch
Superset 2
- Skull crusher scissor switch
- Lateral lunge pick ups
Superset 3
- Squat press knee drive
- Kettlebell (or dumbbell) swing
If you enjoyed this low-intensity cardio workout, then we’ve got plenty more for you to try – like this workout. It’ll only take you 20 minutes and you won’t need any equipment either as it’s bodyweight-only. Alternatively, if you enjoyed using the dumbbells, then check out this other weighted cardio workout.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.