Build more arm muscle with this celebrity trainer’s 4-move workout

Just because more people’s training goals these days may be geared towards performance over asthetics, doesn’t mean you have to feel guilty if yours aren’t. If you want a set of massive arms, that’s totally fine! Plus, let’s be honest, who doesn’t like the feeling of filling out their sleeves a little more?

This four-move workout from celebrity fitness trainer, Louis Chandler, will blast the biceps and triceps in just 15 minutes. Yes, biceps and triceps. While most people like to focus on their biceps more, its the triceps that actually make up the main chunk of your arm (two-thirds), so they’ve been given equal attention.

There’s a few ways you can tackle Chandler’s workout depending on how much time you have. If you have plenty, you could work your way through the list of exercises below, resting for 30-60 seconds between rounds. Alternatively, if you are tight on time, then you could perform this as a giant set – so moving from one exercise to the next with no rest in between – as the exercises alternate between hitting the biceps and triceps. If you do option 2, rest for 90-120 seconds before going in for round two, as your arms will be on fire. A weight bench, dumbbells and cables are required. Here’s what you’ve got:

V-bar tricep extensions – 3 x 12

Cable bicep curls – 3 x 12

Bench dips – 3 x 12

Seated hammer curls – 3 x 12

If you only have access to limited equipment – like a pair of dumbbells – don't worry, we've got a dumbbell-only arm workout you can swap to instead. Also, here's a five-move dumbbell workout to target your shoulders, back and chest, so that you hit your entire upper body. Mission complete.