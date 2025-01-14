Build bigger arms in just 30 minutes with this 5-move dumbbell-only workout

We may be in the era of the hybrid athlete, but according to Google more than 90,000 people still search for the ‘best arm exercises’ each month. While bicep exercises tend to be more popular than tricep exercises, for 3D arms you need to prioritise both, especially as the triceps make up two-thirds of the size of your arm. This five-move workout from Fitness Trainer, Joe Bronston, targets both, and all you’ll need is 30 minutes and some dumbbells.
What’s great about this workout is that Bronston has picked exercises that target the arm’s muscles from various angles. This includes the short and long head of the bicep, and the long, lateral and medial head of the triceps, which is essential if you want to build well-rounded arms (and avoid imbalances). The majority of the exercises are also performed either kneeling or lying down so more emphasis is placed on the working muscle for more gains. Plus, it gives you a nice little workout for your midsection too as it forces your core muscles to work harder.
A post shared by Joey Bronston (@joebronston)
A photo posted by on
The workout itself is simple; work your way through each exercise below, completing three rounds of 10-12 reps for each movement. Rest for 45 to 90 seconds between rounds and two minutes before moving on to the next exercise. Make sure you’re using a weight that’s challenging enough that your last two reps are a struggle, but don’t go so heavy that you’re working to failure. Here’s the workout:
- Kneeling alternating bicep curls (reps on each arm)
- Tricep kickbacks
- Kneeling close grip dumbbell curls
- Lying tricep extensions
- Kneeling alternating hammer curls (reps on each arm)
Here's another great arm workout from Bronston for you to try. It will only take 25 minutes, but it promises to leave you with an insane pump! If you've got a little more time on your hands, then our 'big arms workout' is the only workout you need to build maximum arm muscle at home— give it a go!
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
