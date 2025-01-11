10 essential biceps exercises to sculpt stronger, bigger arms

If you're aiming to sculpt impressive biceps while boosting your strength and stability for foundational lifts like the bench press and shoulder press, you've landed in the right place.

We’ve curated 10 of the most effective bicep exercises designed not only to build arm muscle but also to make everyday movements easier and enhance overall upper-body strength and functionality. From pushing and pulling movement to throwing, your biceps are constantly in action, often without you even realising it.

Now, you might think it’s as simple as cranking out a few bicep curls. Not quite. Even 100 bicep curls daily for a month might not cut it. To fully develop your arms, you need to target the entire muscle group: the long and short heads of the biceps brachii, the brachialis (your elbow flexor), and the brachioradialis (forearm muscles).

Before diving into the workouts, let’s take a closer look at the anatomy behind those coveted biceps.

Your biceps uncovered

The biceps brachii – commonly known as the biceps – is a two-headed muscle running along the upper arm between the shoulder and the elbow. These two heads, the long and the short, are vital for arm movements.

Functionally, the biceps are key players in elbow flexion (bending the arm), forearm supination (rotating the forearm so the palm faces upward, like turning a doorknob or opening a jar), and shoulder flexion (lifting the arm forward, as in a front raise).

To maximise muscle growth and achieve well-rounded, defined biceps, it's crucial to perform exercises that engage the biceps brachii through a full range of motion.

Top 10 Bicep Exercises for Ultimate Muscle Gain

Variety is essential for muscle growth, and building bigger, stronger biceps is no exception. Incorporating a mix of exercises that target both the biceps brachii and the often-overlooked brachialis (the elbow flexor muscle tucked beneath the biceps) from different angles and grips is key to well-developed arms. Here are our top ten moves – it’s time to get to work.

Zottman Curls - YouTube Watch On

1. Zottman Curl

Why? Hidden beneath the surface and a bit tricky to pronounce, the Zottman curl is a powerhouse for targeting the often-overlooked brachialis muscle. It also engages the forearms for well-rounded arm development.

How? Curl the dumbbells upward with your palms facing up, rotate your palms downward at the top, and lower the weights slowly and with control.

Alternating Bicep Curl with Isometric Hold - YouTube Watch On

2. Alternating Bicep Curl with Isometric Hold

Why? This unilateral move focuses on one arm at a time, ensuring balanced muscle development. The supinated grip (palms up) helps isolate the biceps, promoting growth and strength in each arm.

How? Hold one dumbbell at a 90-degree angle while curling the other. Alternate arms with each repetition.

How to do a Dumbbell Hammer Curl - YouTube Watch On

3. Hammer Curl

Why? Hammer curls emphasise the brachialis muscle, encouraging your biceps to appear fuller and wider.

How? Hold a dumbbell in each hand with palms facing your body. Curl the weights toward your shoulders while keeping your elbows close to your torso.

We recommend PowerBlock Sport 90 EXP Stage 1 Adjustable Dumbbells This home weight offers a versatile and space-saving solution for strength training. Replacing up to 16 pairs of traditional dumbbells, they provide quick weight adjustments and a user-friendly design, making them ideal for efficient home workouts.

4. Supinated Curl Alternating into a Hammer Curl

Why? Supinated curls (palms up) enhance bicep peak, while hammer curls add thickness and overall arm strength. Combining the two creates a powerful sequence for total arm development.

How? With your back straight, curl the dumbbells upward with palms facing up. Squeeze at the top, rotate your hands so palms face your body, and slowly lower the weight.

Incline Dumbbell Curl - YouTube Watch On

5. Incline Bench Dumbbell Curl

Why? This move maximises the stretch and range of motion in the biceps, promoting deeper muscle activation and growth.

How? Sit on an incline bench with a dumbbell in each hand, letting your arms hang straight down. Curl the weights toward your shoulders, squeezing your biceps at the top.

CONCENTRATION CURL - YouTube Watch On

6. Concentration Curls

Why? This isolation exercise zeroes in on the brachialis and allows for an intense peak contraction in the biceps, adding both width and thickness.

How? Sit on a bench with a dumbbell in front of you. Rest the back of your upper arm on your inner thigh and curl the weight toward your shoulder without moving your upper arm. Lower it slowly.

Machine Preacher Curl - YouTube Watch On

7. Preacher Curl

Why? The preacher curl isolates the biceps and applies constant tension, particularly targeting the long head of the biceps brachii.

How? Rest your upper arm on a preacher bench with palms facing up. Curl the weight toward your shoulder, then lower it slowly, keeping your chest pressed firmly against the bench.

Cable EZ Bar Curl - YouTube Watch On

8. Cable Bicep Curl

Why? The cable machine maintains continuous tension on the biceps throughout the entire movement, leading to better muscle engagement.

How? Attach a straight bar to the cable machine. Grip it firmly and curl the bar up to your chest. Squeeze at the peak, then slowly lower while keeping your elbows close to your sides.

We recommend Rollholz Pull-Up Bar Transform any door frame into a versatile upper-body workout station with the Rollholz Pull-Up Bar. Crafted from sustainable alder wood, it offers quick, drill-free installation for pull-ups and bodyweight exercises. Handmade in Germany, this durable bar enhances strength training at home.

9. Chin-Up

Why? Though primarily a back exercise, using an underhand grip shifts focus to the biceps, making it an effective bodyweight move for arm growth.

How? Grip a pull-up bar with palms facing you and pull your body up until your chin clears the bar. Keep your shoulder blades down and squeeze the biceps at the top. Use resistance bands to make a move slightly easier to perform.

10. Reverse Grip Barbell Curl

Why? This variation targets the biceps brachii with an overhand grip, ensuring more comprehensive arm development.

How? Hold a barbell with palms facing down and curl the weight toward your shoulders, emphasising control throughout the lift.

Excited to get going? We’re excited for you. So it’s time to head to the gym and give these 10 moves a try. You can either select a few exercises and incorporate them as a circuit or perform the exercises in a traditional resistance training program with sets and reps.

Equally, if you’re looking for something more structured, then why not grab a pair of dumbbells and try this 30-minute effective arm workout? We’re obsessed with this Dwayne Johnson bicep finisher too which will help grow your arms fast and give you a pretty impressive pump. If it’s good enough for Dwayne - then it’s good enough for us!