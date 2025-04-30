4 exercises to build muscular forearms and mega grip strength

Building bowling ball biceps and a Hercules chest may be at the top of your training to-do list, but a thick pair of forearms shouldn’t be forgotten. And, we don’t mean just because they are predominantly on show when you wear a t-shirt, but because stronger forearms equals better grip strength – and better grip means more gains. Plus, studies have even shown it can enhance longevity too.

You won’t need to carve out extra workout time to train them either, as there are plenty of exercises that give your forearms plenty of attention, as well as additional muscles – so you can get more out of your workout.

YouTuber, bodybuilder and exercise researcher, Jeff Nippard, has shared some simple, yet deceptively effective exercises that’ll leave your forearms on fire. Add these to your next upper or full-body days for bigger, better forearms…

Reverse grip curl

This exercise gives you the best of both worlds: big forearms and big biceps. It particularly hits the brachioradialis, the juiciest muscle on the back of the forearms. While this is activated during regular supinated bicep curls, Nippard says “It’s going to be more active when the wrist is pronated because the biceps will be put into a biomechanically disadvantageous position”. In simple terms, it shifts the focus away from the biceps to the forearms.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wrist roller

Nippard calls the wrist roller “One of the most effective movements for working both the front and back of the forearm” – and he’s not alone in his thinking. Strength Coach and Physical Therapist Jeff Cavaliere also praises it as “One of the greatest forearm exercises.” The setup is simple: a weight plate is attached to a rope, which is then secured to a handle – like a straight bar. By twisting your wrists forward and backward to raise and lower the weight, you challenge the forearm muscles through a full range of motion, building both strength and endurance. Cavaliere’s way of doing it with a dumbbell and a resistance band is much easier though (in our opinion).

Barbell towel hold

This simple exercise – wrapping two towels around a barbell and holding each one for time – is excellent for developing raw grip strength. “I like using the towels because they allow you to tax the forearms and develop grip strength without having to load as much weight, which can save time and spare other assistance muscles from generating as much fatigue,” Nippard says. Start light and hold for 30 seconds. To progress, work up to 45 seconds, then add weight and drop back to 30. No towels? Static dumbbell holds or farmer carries are solid alternatives.

The plate pinch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The plate pinch is very much what it says on the tin – squeezing a weight plate between your fingers and thumb – a pretty basic move, yet one that’s oh so effective for the forearms. “What I like about the plate pinch is that it allows you to target each side individually, which can be helpful for identifying left to right grip imbalances,” explains Nippard. Again, start off with light weights first, and build up from here. If you want to spice things up without going heavy, Nippard says try holding a plate with just your thumb and one finger – it’s much harder than it sounds!