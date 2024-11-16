I did Farmer's Walks every day for a week – here's what happened

Carrying heavy loads is an unavoidable part of daily life. Whether it’s kids, shopping bags, suitcases, or work essentials, it’s a routine we all navigate.

But what if you could train for this everyday challenge at the gym? And what if this type of training turned out to be one of the most effective ways to improve your overall fitness, strength, and cardiovascular health? Enter the Farmer’s Walk.

Sometimes also called Farmer's Carry, all you need is a pair of dumbbells or kettlebells and a little bit of space to perform this exercise. Pick them up, hold them securely, and walk. This seemingly straightforward exercise demands coordination, balance, grip strength, and core stability – transforming an ordinary stroll into a full-body workout.

“It can also be a very full-body effective exercise if you want to add functional training to your workouts, increase your muscular endurance, and help support your overall energy expenditure, which is crucial for fat loss,” says Aroosha Nekonam, Certified Personal Trainer at Ultimate Performance.

Enticed by the long list of benefits, I decided to give the Farmer's Walk a try for a week. Having a good base level of fitness, I thought it will be a walk in the park (pun intended). Turns out, it's one of the most deceptively simple-looking exercises that gave my grip strength a run for its money.

Here’s what happened when I did the Farmer’s Walk every day for a week

Day 1

Squat down, brace your core, pick up the weights, and start walking—it’s as unglamorous as it sounds. Within just 45 seconds, my hands are burning, and my heart rate is through the roof. Why? “Farmer’s Walks are incredibly effective for building strength, making everyday tasks easier, and improving quality of life,” says Aroosha. “They also kickstart your metabolism, elevate your heart rate, and increase overall energy expenditure, which is crucial for fat loss. Plus, they help achieve that lean, athletic physique so many people aim for.”

Day 2

Walking up and down the gym for three minutes with heavy weights is a new level of discomfort. I’m constantly reminding myself to engage my core and pull my shoulders back. “Maintaining proper form is essential for posture awareness, especially if you spend a lot of time hunched over a desk,” Aroosha explains. Rounded shoulders while carrying heavy weights not only feel awkward but also increase the risk of injury. “When done correctly, you’ll feel as though you’re pushing the weights towards the ground,” she adds.

Day 3

Liquid chalk to the rescue! After struggling with grip for the last two days, I finally manage a full two minutes without putting the weights down. My posterior chain is fully engaged as the weights tug at my shoulders and challenge my balance. As my grip strength improves, I focus on standing tall, engaging my core, and walking with deliberate control. It feels great to move with such intention.

Day 4

Walking with weights elevates my heart rate far more than expected. My smartwatch shows it takes a solid 45 seconds to recover. “Farmer’s Walks are fantastic for conditioning and fat burning,” says Aroosha. “The heart rate spike during heavy carries adds an intense cardio burst, making them a great addition to your routine if you’re looking for high-intensity intervals.”

Day 5

The full-body burn and cardio benefits have me so impressed that I get my clients involved today. Up and down the studio they go, carrying light dumbbells—1, 2, or 3 kg—to build strength gradually. “The Farmer’s Walk targets multiple muscle groups, including arms, shoulders, back, legs, and core,” says Nekonam. “It’s a versatile, low-impact exercise accessible to all fitness levels.”

Day 6

With the week nearing its end, I experiment with variations. Walking with one weight overhead and one at my side challenges my obliques and shoulder stability while giving my heart an extra workout. Walking backward shifts the focus to my glutes and core, though it’s tricky to maintain balance. To stay safe, I enlist a friend to guide me as I adjust to the movement. “The beauty of the Farmer’s Walk is its versatility,” says Nekonam. “You can vary the weights, reps, rest periods, or even pair it with other exercises for endless possibilities.”

Day 7

Seven days of Farmer’s Walks, and I’m hooked. This simple yet effective exercise has earned a permanent spot in my routine. It’s perfect for spiking my heart rate between core work or as a finisher at the end of a workout. Tabata-style intervals—20 seconds of walking with 10 seconds of rest—are particularly brutal yet rewarding.

“Farmer’s Walks are especially effective at the end of a session when your body is already fatigued,” Aroosha adds. “Pushing through the discomfort builds both mental and physical strength.” She’s right—the feeling of walking out of the gym weight-free after a tough round of carries is indescribable. My body feels lighter, and my mind, stronger. What a transformative week!