I thought I was fit until I tried the gruelling 'Chad' workout
This CrossFit-style 'Chad' workout will ruin your legs
Leg day just got a whole lot darker. Seriously dark! I consider myself relatively fit. I train consistently, I lift, I run, I even do Pilates (sometimes). But nothing (and I mean nothing) prepared me for The Chad Workout.
This brutal bodyweight workout is as simple as it is savage: 1,000 box step-ups for time. That’s it. No weights, no fancy kit, just you, a box (20 inches for women, 24 for men), and a very long mental battle ahead.
Created in honour of Chad Wilkinson, a US Navy SEAL who lost his life to suicide, the Chad 1000X isn’t just a physical test – it’s a tribute. Every November, athletes across the world take it on to raise awareness for veteran mental health. I decided to give it a go. For fitness, yes – but also for mental strength. It was time to lock in and get into the zone.
How to do a step up
- Stand in front of a box or weight bench, feet hip-width apart, wearing a weighted vest (or not, like me).
- Step one foot up onto the box and drive into the heel of your foot to stand up. Lean forward slightly to keep your balance, but keep your chest upright and body as vertical as possible.
- Once at the top, stand up fully by extending your knees and hips, squeeze your glutes and then slowly step backwards off the box and repeat with the opposite leg.
My experience doing the Chad workout
The rules are simple, but the burn is real. You can do the Chad workout with or without a weighted vest. Being the sensible human I am, I opted for the bodyweight version – that would be much easier, right? Ten minutes in, I had my answer. There was nothing easy about this challenge.
Around rep 350, my glutes were screaming, my hip flexors started grumbling, and my heart rate was deep in the red (think, Zone 5) as if I’d been sprinting uphill. It’s a slow burn, and it burns deep.
A post shared by Lucy Miller (@lucycmiller_)
A photo posted by on
Mind Over Muscles
There’s no music loud enough or pre-workout strong enough to make this high-volume workout easier. It’s a grind. The kind that tests your mental stamina more than your physical engine. Halfway through, I questioned why I didn’t just do a nice 10k instead. And yet, there’s something strangely meditative about it too. You enter a zone. Step up. Step down. Breathe. Repeat. It forces you to slow down and get comfortable being uncomfortable, which, honestly, might be the real fitness win.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
1,000 steps later
I finished in just under an hour, quads fried and heart thumping. Was it fun? Not even close. But was it worth it? Absolutely.
The Chad Workout isn’t your average workout. It’s a physical and mental challenge – and it hits differently. My top tip? Warm up first with some dynamic stretches –think squat-to-reach, leg swings, and walking lunges to fire up the muscles you’re going to use. Another tip: start before you talk yourself out of it - and break the 1,000 reps into sets of 50 or 100, with short rests in between. You don’t want to blow up too early.
I also grabbed some chalk and made a tally after every 100 reps – a weirdly satisfying mental distraction.
If you're looking for a humbling test that builds grit as much as glutes, this is it. I won’t lie –I’m glad I did it. I usually enjoy doing step-ups. I think they're an excellent lower body workout and great for your balance and core too - but in all seriousness, I won’t be doing 1,000 again anytime soon.
Lucy Miller is a journalist, Level 3 Personal Trainer, Nutritional Advisor and Children’s Fitness Specialist. She holds fitness qualifications from NASM Training and Premier Training International and has been a fitness journalist and fitness (and cover) model for over 20 years. Since going freelance in 2014, Lucy left Men’s Fitness Magazine to write for an abundance of top consumer titles such as Women’s Health, Women’s Fitness, Waitrose, The Times, The Guardian and Runners World.
She’s also extremely passionate when it comes to educating others about health and physical activity and loves inspiring and working with children and adults to help make fitness fun, sustainable and accessible. In her spare time, Lucy is ever the sportswoman. Once a national gymnast, having won three national titles, she has also run a handful of marathons around the world and loves to test her physical and mental side with daily running and gym sessions, not to mention ballet, bootcamp, boxing and TRX.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
The JM press: the underrated exercise to unlock 3D triceps and pressing power
Fill out your t-shirt sleeves and boost your bench press with the JM press
-
5 best push-up variations for strength and longevity
A physical therapist says these push-up variations will "change your entire body"
-
Weights before cardio, or after? A new study confirms which is best for strength and fat loss
Yes, exercise order is important
-
20 squat variations you need to try
Sumo, smith or skater – these squat variations are perfect for home or the gym
-
I did 100 reverse flyes every day for a week – here’s how my posture changed
We’ve got your back
-
Z press: the underrated upper-body exercise for stronger shoulders and a rock-solid core
Add this to your next push day for better overhead strength, improved posture, and sculpted shoulders
-
Science says this is how much muscle you could gain by taking creatine
If it's not already part of your supplement routine, now's the time to add it
-
5 exercise swaps you should make for more muscle growth
These smart swaps from an exercise scientist could just be what you need to up your gains