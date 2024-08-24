4 reasons why you should be doing Hill Sprints (and how to do them)

If the mere thought of hill sprints sends a shiver down your spine, you’re not alone. The idea of running up and down hills might seem daunting—perhaps even a bit mad—but once you grasp the benefits, this seemingly insane endeavour starts to make perfect sense.

Here, we collected four compelling reasons why you should incorporate hill sprints into your weekly routine. Whether you’re an avid runner or simply looking to enhance your overall fitness, this training method will not only boost your running speed and power but also serve as a powerful tool for achieving peak athleticism.

Hill sprints are also an excellent way to build significant strength in the lower body, particularly in the hamstrings, quads, glutes, and calves. Let’s delve deeper into the advantages of this dynamic workout.

But before you start, make sure you’re equipped with the best running shoes to tackle the uneven terrain and provide the support your feet need during these intense sprints. Opting for the best women’s running shoes specifically designed for this type of workout can enhance your performance and prevent injury, giving you the confidence to push your limits.

1. They are great for perfecting good form

“Not only does an inclined surface create proper acceleration mechanics, necessitating a forward lean that translates seamlessly to flat ground, but sprinting hills will refine your technique through forced adherence,” explains Trainer Victor Miranda from P2Perormanceonline (also known as protein.papi_on Instagram).

This is because the incline naturally encourages you to get up high on the balls of your feet, lift your knees up, execute a rapid turnover and naturally perform aggressive arm and shoulder movements, “which are pivotal for optimal acceleration and overall sprinting efficiency,” says Victor.

Hill sprints also strengthen your lower leg muscles, joints, and tendons, especially your elastic strength, which is the ability of tissues to absorb, store, and release energy. This is a fantastic way to help reduce injuries and protect muscles like the hamstrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. You’ll get strong - really strong

Think about it: your body’s anaerobic energy systems will be pushed to their absolute maximum when pelting up a hill. Your core will be tight, and your mind will be focused as your arms and legs drive your body up as hard and as fast as possible.

This, in turn, activates and increases the proportion of type 2 “fast-twitch” muscle fibres, “the muscle fibres that can help with sudden bursts of energy needed for sprinting, jumping and powerlifting,” says Victor.

Fast twitch muscles are great for quick, powerful movements and can recover from a short, intense blast relatively quickly, too - so the moral of the story: the more type II fast-twitch muscle fibres you can strengthen and build with hill sprints, the harder you can lift and the quicker you can pack on mass and recover too. It’s a win-win!

3. You’ll produce more growth hormones

Hill sprints are a phenomenal form of resistance - you’re running up a hill as fast as you can against gravity. This has been shown to induce a strong endocrine (hormonal) effect by temporarily increasing protein synthesis, boosting testosterone, spiking HGH production, and improving insulin sensitivity - all the hormones that are essential for muscle growth, fat loss, and recovery.

Ok, so it’s not the same as doing bicep curls in the gym, but hill sprints will most certainly facilitate positive hormonal adaptations that make it easier to grow and recover decent muscle tissue. That means that, on top of building a super strong backside and horse-like hammies, a sprint session will spark more muscle growth throughout the rest of the body as well.

4. They’re a great boredom buster

Surely sooner or later you’re getting bored of running on a completely flat course, no? The fun of hill sprints is that you want to be running at a 90-95% capacity - or basically running until you vomit… it’s fun, honest!

“This amazing workout isn’t just all about physical gains” says Victor “It offers a multitasking opportunity, allowing you to train simultaneously with friends, enjoy the outdoors, and even engage in other activities like listening to music or educational podcasts.

In essence, hill sprints embody a mix of safety (less injury-prone than flat surface sprints), technique improvement and efficient training making them a standout choice for those seeking effective and enjoyable workouts that deliver rapid body composition changes and enhanced athletic performance.”

How to do hill sprints

After a nice and easy 10-15-minute jog, find a hill with a grade of 6 to 8 per cent.

Sprint up for 10-15 seconds at 95 percent effort. Focus on running tall with your core tight, upright posture and short, powerful strides.

Take between 60-90 seconds to catch your breath as you walk slowly back down for recovery.

When you reach the bottom, repeat this sequence 6-8 times or until you start to lose good form.

You’ll then need to go into a cool-down period, during which you run easy for the rest of your run or for 5-10 minutes.

As you build experience and strength, increase your speed, incline, duration (5 seconds is a great start) and repetitions by 1-2 each week until you’re doing around 8-12 reps.

Incorporating hill sprints into your training routine may seem like a formidable challenge, but the rewards are undeniable. From building explosive strength to enhancing your overall athleticism, these intense bursts of effort can transform not just your running performance but your entire approach to fitness. So, lace up your shoes, find the nearest hill, and embrace the madness – because sometimes, the most challenging paths lead to the greatest gains.