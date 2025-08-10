Why the pyramid walking method is your best option to get in Shape this Summer

Early sunrises, warmer air, golden-hour views, I live for summer walking . And while we already know that walking can lift your mood , burn fat , and boost heart health , it’s also the perfect time to step things up a notch.

My step count always soars when the sun’s out, but I’m constantly on the lookout for ways to make those walks feel more purposeful, without having to break into a run (always a temptation for me).

That’s when I discovered pyramid walking: a low-intensity way to lace up my best running shoes, rack up my steps, and get my heart pumping; no sweat-drenched HIIT session or the impact of running. The perfect escape from my desk.

What is pyramid walking?

Nope, it's not a desert expedition. Pyramid walking borrows its name from a classic training structure you might’ve tried in the gym (think: 10 squats, 20 lunges, 30 mountain climbers) or on the track (200m, 400m, 600m… then back down). You build up the intensity, peak, then taper back down.

It’s a simple way to inject structure and intensity into your usual stroll, turning it into a focused, effective, and surprisingly heart-pumping session.

How to do it

Pyramid walking is all about structured pace intervals that build up gradually, hit a peak, then taper off. Here’s how I did it:

1 min slow pace – Start with your natural stride to ease in. This should feel like a 4 out of 10 on the effort scale.

2 mins steady – Pick up the pace slightly. You’re moving with intention, but still relaxed - around a 5 or 6 out of 10.

3 mins brisk – Power walk mode: arms pumping, posture tall. You should be able to hold a conversation, but with some breathlessness.

4 mins fast – This is your top gear. Engage your core, lengthen your stride, and push to a 7 out of 10. You’re out of breath, but not gasping.

Now, work your way back down:

3 mins brisk – Ease off slightly but stay strong.

2 mins steady – Settle into a comfortable, consistent rhythm.

1 min slow – Cool it right down and recover.

That’s one 16-minute round. I repeated it twice during a 30-minute walk and thoroughly enjoyed it. Think higher heart rate, more muscle engagement, and sharper mental focus. It gave me the benefits of interval training, without a treadmill or HIIT circuit. Best of all, my whole body was working; my core engaged to stabilise my torso, arms swinging purposefully, and my legs firing as I paced around town.

Why it works

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The progressive structure makes this form of walking deceptively effective. You get a hit of higher-intensity cardio; increased heart rate, oxygen uptake, and fat burn, but without overexertion. And the constant pace shifts keep your mind engaged too.

The pyramid format also boosts calorie burn and taps into the afterburn effect (aka EPOC ), meaning your body continues to burn calories even after you’re done. I felt my glutes, quads, and calves working harder, and it was mentally more interesting than a steady plod.

What happened when I tried it for a week

I loved the variety

The changing intervals gave my walk a proper workout feel and made me far more motivated to step out the door and give it my all. Knowing I only had to hold each pace for a set time helped me stay focused and committed throughout.

It felt like real cardio - without wrecking me

This wasn’t just a leisurely stroll. It got my heart rate up and my legs firing, but I didn’t finish feeling drained. It struck that sweet spot: challenging but doable. According to my Garmin Lily 2 Active the session kept me mostly in zone 2 , sitting comfortably at 60–70% of my max heart rate, and the ideal zone for building endurance and burning fat efficiently.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The recovery felt just right

That slow-paced recovery walk between stages might sound generous, but it flies by. It gave me just enough time to catch my breath and reset before the next effort kicked in, but equally kept the pace up, making the most of my short but sweet session.

It’s simple but effective

I finished each walk feeling like I’d trained, not just wandered. No gym, no kit, just me, my route, and a little structure. I even found it meditative, tuning into my breath and stride as I focused for 30 minutes. I often use exercise to manage stress and gather my thoughts, and this felt like the perfect combination of movement and mindfulness.

My verdict

Pyramid walking is a smart, simple way to make your daily walk more effective, without turning it into a full-blown HIIT session. If you’re short on time, bored of steady-state strolls, or fancy a switch from the J apanese Walking Method (with its 3-minute on, 3-minute off rhythm), this is the upgrade you didn’t know you needed.