This four-move dumbbell workout boosts full-body strength and fitness in 30 minutes

“I don’t have enough time” is one of the most common excuses you’ll hear people say for not being able to workout. It’s true though, life is busy at the best of times, so trying to make time for a sweaty workout session probably isn’t at the top of your to-do list. That’s the beauty of this circuit routine from Head Trainer at Alo Moves Louis Chandler. It’ll take you no longer than 30 minutes to complete (if that) and will work every inch of your body.

“This full-body circuit is great for being efficient with time and allows my clients to hit all major muscle groups in one circuit,” he says. That’s because it’s full of multi-joint movements, which are great for activating multiple muscles at once, building strength as well as improving your cardiovascular fitness. Just to be clear, you wont build Hulk strength, but will still develop some and certainly total-body endurance.

For this workout you’ll ned to grab a pair of dumbbells at a moderate weight, or you could swap these out for a kettlebell or two heavy water bottles. The aim is to move from one exercise to the next with as little to no rest as possible. Once you’ve completed all four exercises, rest for 90 seconds, before repeating the circuit four more times, yes four! Gym water bottle at the ready, here’s your exercises:

Squats – 12 reps

Bent over row – 12 reps

Curl to press – 10 reps (each side)

Weighted sit ups with a reach — 10 reps (don’t go too heavy here)

If you don’t have access to any weights at all and feel this workout isn’t challenging enough using just your bodyweight, or water bottles, try out this circuit instead. Designed by a top personal trainer, he says it’s the best place to start to build muscle and requires no equipment whatsoever. Alternatively, if you have more time on your hands (and do have access to dumbbells) check out this full-body dumbbell workout plan, a great starting place for beginners.