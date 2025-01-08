Forget the gym – a fitness expert says this bodyweight workout is the best place to start to build muscle at home

The gym can be a pretty daunting place, particularly for beginners. But you don’t need dumbbells, barbells, or even a gym membership to pack on size and strength. Bodyweight workouts are a powerful and convenient way to improve strength, endurance and aid muscle growth, that can be done practically anywhere. Keen to get going? This workout from Steve Albon, Regional Gym Manager for the North-West at Ultimate Performance will set you up on the path to success.

“It’s true that getting into good shape does not need to be limited to the confines of the gym,” says Albon. “The fact of the matter is, using our bodies to improve our physiques is far too underrated, and the benefits of moving your body through space are vast in terms of helping you hone a powerful and lean physique.” Research and studies also support the effectiveness of bodyweight exercises, so if you thought you wouldn’t be able to achieve either without stepping foot in the iron jungle, think again!

Bodyweight workout for beginners

You’ve got two circuits from Albon to work through. Start on circuit 1, performing each exercise back-to-back, with no rest. Then, at the end of the last exercise, rest for 60 seconds, before repeating the entire circuit, anywhere between two to five more times. When you have completed all your rounds of circuit 1, move onto circuit 2 and follow the same format. Here are your circuits:

Circuit 1
ExerciseRepsTempo
Press-ups8-10Lower for three seconds, pause at the bottom for one
Squats8-10Lower for three seconds, pause at the bottom for one
Tricep dips8-10Lower your body for three seconds, pause at the bottom of the movement, and then push upwards explosively.
Split squats8-10 (per leg)N/A
Circuit 2
ExerciseRepsRow 0 - Cell 2
Reverse lunges8-10 (per leg)Row 1 - Cell 2
Mountain climbers16-20Row 2 - Cell 2
Diamond press ups8-10Row 3 - Cell 2
Plank30-secondsRow 4 - Cell 2

“As you get fitter, you can increase reps, sets, decrease rest time, or extend time under tension, or a combination of everything,” says Albon. “This will make the workouts progressively more difficult, challenging your body to work harder, which will stop your muscle growth and fat burn from plateauing.” If you are looking for something slightly more challenging, you can always give this beginner dumbbell workout or, if you're after another bodyweight burner, this 30-minute one will leave your muscles burning.

Bryony Firth-Bernard
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

