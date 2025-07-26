No equipment? No problem. Build upper body strength using just your bodyweight

I used to think building upper body strength meant lifting heavy dumbbells - the more plates, the better. But then I came across online fitness coach Alex Crockford and was genuinely inspired. His bodyweight workouts (and physique) are no joke. If you think you need dumbbells to build size and strength, think again.

Bodyweight training doesn’t mean easy. In fact, it can be just as effective, and let’s be honest, a lot more convenient than getting yourself to the gym. There’s less risk of injury, no waiting around for equipment, and no excuses. You can do it anytime, anywhere. Whether you’re travelling, stuck indoors, or just not in the mood for a gym session, this kind of workout keeps you on track.

This six-move routine hits your chest, shoulders and arms using nothing but your bodyweight and a bit of staying power. Focus on good technique, full range of motion and time under tension, and trust me, you’ll feel it. It’s simple, effective, and delivers that satisfying upper-body burn, along with that unbeatable feeling of moving well. No kit, no problem.

The workout

Perform each move for 40 seconds, rest for 20 seconds, and complete 3 - 5 rounds depending on your fitness level. Three rounds will take roughly 20 minutes.

1. Push-up (3 angles)

Targets: Chest, shoulders, triceps

This variation hits your upper body from multiple angles to keep muscles guessing and growing.

To perform:

Start in a high plank with your hands directly under your shoulders, slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Lower your chest to the floor, keeping elbows tucked at a 45-degree angle.

Pause briefly at the bottom, then push back up.

Walk your hands slightly closer together and repeat. On the third rep, move them even closer. Then reverse the sequence.

2. Plank up-downs

Targets: Chest, shoulders, core

Plank-up-downs are excellent for building upper-body strength and challenging core stability.

To perform:

Start in a forearm plank, body in a straight line from head to heels.

Press your right hand into the floor, then your left, lifting into a high plank.

Lower back to forearms one side at a time.

Alternate which arm leads each rep.

3. Side Plank Rotations

Targets: Obliques, shoulders, core stability

This one tests your coordination while strengthening the side of your body.

To perform:

Begin in a side plank on your right forearm, left arm reaching to the ceiling.

Rotate through your torso and thread your left arm underneath your body.

Reverse the movement to return to start.

Complete 40 seconds, then switch sides next round.

4. Hand-release push-ups

Targets: Chest, shoulders, triceps

These force full range of motion and eliminates cheating. No half reps here.

To perform:

Start in a high plank with hands under shoulders.

Lower all the way to the floor, chest down.

Lift your hands briefly off the floor, then press up to return to the starting position.

5. Bear shoulder taps

Targets: Shoulders, core, quads

This core-centric move helps to improve control and coordination.

To perform:

Begin on all fours, knees just off the floor, back flat.

Keeping your hips still, tap your right hand to your left shoulder, then left hand to right.

Focus on stability and minimise hip sway.

6. Pike push-ups

Targets: Shoulders

Mimics an overhead press without weights — a true bodyweight burner.

To perform:

From standing, reach down and touch your toes.

Walk your hands out until your body forms an inverted V.

Bend your elbows to lower your head toward the floor - aim to touch it in front of your hands.

Press back up to the start

New to this? Lacking in omph? No problem. You can modify each move to match your ability. Drop to your knees for push-ups, hold a static side plank instead of rotating, or stay in a bear hold without the shoulder taps. The beauty of bodyweight training is that it’s scalable and adaptable. Whether you’re working up to your first push-up or you’ve already nailed five rounds without breaking a sweat, this workout will test your limits and keep your upper body strength heading in the right direction.