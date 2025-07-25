Quad’s legendary speakers saw the birth of rock ’n’ roll – now they’re born again

Quick Summary First introduced in the late 1950s, Quad's electrostatic speakers have evolved into "the finest ESLs yet" with significant internal and external changes.

Quad's ESL speakers have been delighting audiophiles since the very birth of rock and roll: founder Peter Walker made the very first Quad ESL in 1957. They've aged exceptionally well, requiring only very occasional refreshes: in 1981, in 1989, in 1999, in 2006 and in 2012. And now they've reached their sixth generation in the form of the ESL 2812X and the ESL 2912X.

As Quad explains, "the new models introduce upgrades to the electrostatic panels and operational electronics, together with redesigned, UK-built audio transformers and a new ‘stealth’ aesthetic" that makes these "the finest Quad ESLs yet".

Quad's on a roll this year: just last month they unveiled the beautiful Quad 3 pre-amp which, like the ESLs, takes full advantage of modern tech and manufacturing but draws from a long hi-fi heritage.

Here's how the original Quad ESL was advertised in the late 1950s. (Image credit: Quad Hifi)

Quad ESL 2812X and the ESL 2912X: key features and pricing

The ESL speakers are electrostatic. Instead of the conical or domed drivers of most speakers, electrostatic speakers use very thin panel-shaped diaphraghms that are electrically charged and suspended in an electrostatic field.

Quad's diaphragms are made from fine Mylar film that's ten times thinner than a human hair, coated with a high resistance conductive material and suspended between two perforated metal plates called stators. The exceptionally light weight makes the diaphragms react much more quickly than traditional speaker drivers, delivering great speed and sonic accuracy.

That makes ESL speakers very clever and very involving, but Quad has constantly searched for ways to improve them. This generation has three key improvements in particular: refined electrostatic panels; a new design that drops the single PCB in favour of three fully independent modules: a high-voltage multiplier, a control and protection module and a low-voltage signal module; and improved transformers. Collectively, Quad says the improvements "markedly enhance" stability and performance, detail and clarity: with a flat response extending beyond 18kHz they create "an effortless sense of airiness and extension".

The outsides have been refreshed too with a "stealth" matt black finish and the removal of wooden trims, but if you want your ESLs to look striking there's an optional LED halo lighting feature that lights the speakers from below and gives the illusion that they're floating.

There are two models here: the ESL 2812X and the larger ESL 2912X. Both will be available from mid-August, and their UK prices are £10,999 and £12,999 per pair. That's roughly $14,800 / €12,600 / AU$25,444 and $17,499 / €14,896 / AU$26,644 respectively.