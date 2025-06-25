These aren't just high-end headphones, they're electrostatic earspeakers

Quick Summary High-end headphone firm Stax has released the successor to its acclaimed 1998 SR-007 electrostatic headphones. The new model promises elevated clarity with deep, resonant tones, and is priced over $2,000.

High-end headphone firm Stax has launched a new version of its acclaimed electrostatic over-ears – just don't call them headphones.

The Stax SR-007S over-ears are electrostatic "earspeakers".

Electrostatic headphones sit at the very top of the audiophile tree, and this new pair follow the acclaimed SR-007 that Stax launched in the late 90s.

The new version features updated diaphragms and fixed electrodes, evolved from the design of the SR-007 and SR-007A. Improvements in manufacturing technology have enabled the company to use large circular fixed electrodes with a 20% smaller air vent hole diameter. It claims the new design allows for elevated sound detail clarity while maintaining "deep, resonant tones".

If you're not familiar with electrostatic headphones, they deliver sound via electrostatic force by applying a variable electric charge to plates surrounding the driver's diaphragm. That charge attracts or repels, and varying it moves the diaphragm quickly to produce sound waves.

Electrostatic diaphragms are usually exceptionally light and that enables them to respond more quickly than other kinds of driver, so can potentially be more precise.

Stax SR-007S: key features and pricing

The SR-007S pair have a new anti-resonance structure, which uses a stainless steel plate to deliver improved rigidity and reduce vibration. There's a moveable hinge for improved fit and comfort, and the rubber headpad attachment delivers Stax's signature snug, adjustment-free fit.

There are new sheepskin earpads with real leather on the bits that touch your skin, and that choice of material isn't just cosmetic. Stax says that the sheepskin bolsters sound quality by reducing unwanted reflections and optimising acoustic absorption, a job that the redesigned inner ear pad also contributes to. As with previous models, the cups are finished in Stax's signature brown.

The frequency range is a very wide 6Hz to 41,000kHz, impedance is 145kΩ and sensitivity is 101 dB.

The SR-007S earspeakers will be available to order from 30 June 2025 and are priced in dollars: $2,390. That's roughly £1,755 / €2,060 / AU$3,677, plus appropriate taxes.