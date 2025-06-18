I just learned Nothing Headphone (1)'s price and not sure how I feel about it
Nothing will introduce its first over-ears soon, and they seem to be in flagship territory
Quick Summary
Nothing plans to shake up the headphones market with its first wireless over-ears, but a price leak would put them in an unfamiliar category.
It is claimed that the Nothing Headphone (1) will cost £299 / $309 / €299.
As is traditional, Nothing has not been shy on confirming the products it'll launch during its 1 July press event. The Nothing Phone (3) will be the star of the show, not least because it's been rumoured for a year or so, but there will also be a new addition to the company's lineup – its first over-ear headphones.
And it is this second device that is perhaps more intriguing, especially if the latest leak turns out to be true.
We don't know a whole lot about the Nothing Headphone (1) wireless over-ears. All that's been revealed so far is its name. However, a trusted online leaker claims to have found out its price and, if true, the headset will certainly be in the flagship category.
Nothing boss Carl Pei has made overtures to that affect in recent times – that the latest products will go up a notch in comparison with previous releases. The Nothing Phone (3) will be more flagship (and pricier) than its predecessors, and now the Headphone (1) looks to take on many of the best headphones on the market today.
How much will the Nothing Headphone (1) cost?
According to French tech site Dealabs and serial leaker billbil-kun, the Nothing Headphone (1) will be priced at £299 in the UK, $309 in the States, and €299 in mainland Europe.
That would definitely be a bold statement, as it puts them in the same ballpark as the Bose QuietComfort and five-star Sony WH-1000XM5 – two very decent pairs of ANC over-ears.
Admittedly, Sony has since added the WH-1000XM6 to the mix at a higher price point, but the XM5s are still available in that zone (and still incredible).
Going head-to-head on price seems very un-Nothing like to me.
However, it'll also depend just how much tech Nothing manages to cram into its first full-fledged 'phones. If its track record is anything to go by, we might find that they're actually very conservatively priced – offering much more for your money.
So while £299 seems a lot for a brand synonymous for quality products with affordable tickets, it could be that Pei is aiming more at the AirPods Max and Sonos Ace. If that's the case, count me in.
We only have a couple more weeks to wait to find out.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
