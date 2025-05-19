Nothing just announced a surprise new product – and it's nothing it's done before

Quick Summary Nothing are bringing an entirely new product to market. That could be the first glimpse of its partnership with KEF – and it's coming soon!

If you're a fan of new and innovative tech, you'll almost certainly be aware of Nothing. The part-tech, part-fashion brand led by ex-OnePlus man, Carl Pei, has gone from strength to strength over the past few years.

The brand is renowned for producing some fantastic value earbuds and brilliantly cheap phones. However, it looks like there's a new, premium edge to what Nothing is unveiling this year.

We've already heard Carl Pei talk about the Nothing Phone (3), which is said to use premium features and materials to justify a whopping-in-brand-terms £800 price tag. Around the same time, the brand also announced a strategic partnership with hi-fi audio experts, KEF.

Keen to not let anyone stew for too long pondering what this may bring about, the brand has dropped a video talking about a new pair of headphones. They don't explicitly say these are the KEF but they do say other things like "If you've gone from a pair of AirPods Max to these, I don't think you'll be disappointed," and, "I think they're better than Airpods Max."

No pressure, then.

We're making Over-Ear Headphones - YouTube Watch On

We also learn a little about the design ethos which the brand took into producing these cans. They talk about the lack of sight-unseen control offered by other units, where the buttons for different functions all feel similar.

The video suggests that the buttons will be identifiable without seeing them, to make interactions more natural. They don't go any deeper, though I'd wager that the buttons might be different shapes. That seems like the most obvious way of making it recognisable by feel alone.

We don't learn the price of the headphones, either, though they are alluded to. With the AirPods Max seemingly the benchmark here, the brand suggest it will be notably less costly that those.

It's also not given an exact release window. The video closes out with a simple 'Coming Summer 2025' banner, which means it shouldn't be too long regardless.