Nothing Headphone (1) hands-on photos leak – look about as Nothing as it gets
Leaks are pouring in from every source and there's Nothing that can be done about it
Photos and what look to be marketing images of Nothing's first over-ear headphones have appeared online.
They show the Nothing Headphone (1) in multiple colours and with some very on-brand design.
Nothing will officially unveil its first over-ear headphones during its London press event on 1 July, but it looks like we don't have to wait until then to see them.
Photos and what seem to be marketing images of the Nothing Headphone (1) pair have appeared online, in pretty much every colour too.
And if true (which we have no reason to think otherwise), the new headset could be the most Nothing product yet.
Tipped to cost £299 / €299 / $349, the firms contenders for best headphones look quite unlike any rival in that price category. They don't look much like many other over-ears at all.
Five "hands-on" photos were posted by nothing_fan_blog on Instagram with no note on where they were taken or when. They seem to show the new headphones in white, a light blue colour, black, and what might be a grey. The latter looks green but that might just be the lighting.
There are transparent elements on the external earcups and text can clearly be seen confirming that they've been developed in partnership with KEF.
The design is very industrial – Teenage Engineering style – with what look to be foam cushions offsetting the stark, squared-off, closed-back cups.
A further three images were also posted by Equal Leaks on its X and Telegram accounts, this time likely to be official marketing pics. They also show a black, white and possibly blue models.
The sudden appearance of the photos and images could annoy Nothing as it's so-far managed to keep a tight lid on its first over-ear headphones. We've heard relatively little about them in recent times, save for the name.
It's usually a bit more open-lipped with teases, but while the company has been drip-feeding us with details on its forthcoming flagship phone – the Nothing Phone (3) – it's not been as loose with the headphones.
Maybe now that leaked material has escaped into the wild, we'll see more appear on the brand's official channels. That being said, we only have little more than a week until they fully launch anyway.
