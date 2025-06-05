Nothing Headphone (1) launch confirmed, but something is left out

Quick Summary Nothing has announced that it will introduce a new product category during its 1 July launch event. It'll unveil Nothing Headphone (1) alongside the company's new flagship handset, the Nothing Phone (3).

Nothing's CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that the company will launch a new product on 1 July 2025, in addition to the Nothing Phone (3).

After months of rumours, Pei took to the stage during SXSW London to introduce Nothing Headphone (1) – well, its name, at least.

We don't know a whole lot about the headset at present, and there are no images to speak of, but we have been told it's in the "over-ear category", as expected.

The global launch will also take place in London at the beginning of next month, and it'll undoubtedly be streamed online to watch for those who cannot attend.

What do we know about Nothing Headphone (1)?

Very little on the new headphones has been teased or leaked to date. However, it is thought to be a more affordable alternative to Apple's AirPods Max or the Sonos Ace.

Prices have previously been tipped to undercut those premium rivals – around £300 / $400 / €350.

The over-ears could also have been developed in conjunction with audio specialist KEF, as Nothing has recently announced an ongoing partnership with the brand.

Other than that, we're pretty much in the dark. But Nothing being Nothing, there will likely be a few tantalising nuggets of information to come in the next couple of weeks.

What else will launch?

We've also, perhaps surprisingly, not heard that much about the Nothing Phone (3). Pei himself confirmed the price point – it'll be available for around £800. However, very few specifications have been leaked online.

One thing we think we know about the new flagship device though, is that it will dispense with Nothing's trademark LED Glyph on the rear.

Online teases have suggested that we'll see a dot matrix kind of system instead.

We only have a few weeks to find out for sure, thankfully.