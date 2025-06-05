Nothing Headphone (1) launch confirmed, but something is left out
Nothing's new headphones will launch alongside the Nothing Phone (3)
Quick Summary
Nothing has announced that it will introduce a new product category during its 1 July launch event.
It'll unveil Nothing Headphone (1) alongside the company's new flagship handset, the Nothing Phone (3).
Nothing's CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that the company will launch a new product on 1 July 2025, in addition to the Nothing Phone (3).
After months of rumours, Pei took to the stage during SXSW London to introduce Nothing Headphone (1) – well, its name, at least.
We don't know a whole lot about the headset at present, and there are no images to speak of, but we have been told it's in the "over-ear category", as expected.
The global launch will also take place in London at the beginning of next month, and it'll undoubtedly be streamed online to watch for those who cannot attend.
What do we know about Nothing Headphone (1)?
Very little on the new headphones has been teased or leaked to date. However, it is thought to be a more affordable alternative to Apple's AirPods Max or the Sonos Ace.
Prices have previously been tipped to undercut those premium rivals – around £300 / $400 / €350.
The over-ears could also have been developed in conjunction with audio specialist KEF, as Nothing has recently announced an ongoing partnership with the brand.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Other than that, we're pretty much in the dark. But Nothing being Nothing, there will likely be a few tantalising nuggets of information to come in the next couple of weeks.
What else will launch?
We've also, perhaps surprisingly, not heard that much about the Nothing Phone (3). Pei himself confirmed the price point – it'll be available for around £800. However, very few specifications have been leaked online.
One thing we think we know about the new flagship device though, is that it will dispense with Nothing's trademark LED Glyph on the rear.
Online teases have suggested that we'll see a dot matrix kind of system instead.
We only have a few weeks to find out for sure, thankfully.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
