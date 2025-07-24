Hotel Chocolat just upgraded its best-selling Velvetiser – and there's one new feature fans have been begging for

QUICK SUMMARY Nearly seven years after launching its cult-favourite hot chocolate maker, Hotel Chocolat has upgraded the Velvetiser – and it now makes cold drinking chocolate too. Priced at £149.95 or around $179.95, the All-New Velvetiser will be available from September in three different colourways.

Hotel Chocolat’s now-iconic Velvetiser will go down in history as the gadget that let us regular folks whip up gloriously rich, barista-style hot chocolate from the comfort of our own kitchens. Whether you're actually a fan of hot chocolate is a different question, but chances are if you’ve got one sitting on your counter, you’re going to be popular.

However, nearly seven years after its debut, the Velvetiser has had an upgrade – and it’s a good one. The Velvetiser can now make cold drinking chocolate as well as hot, tapping into the growing demand for iced drinks. With the rise of iced coffee and other chilled options in the current market, you can tell already it's going to be popualr.

(Image credit: Hotel Chocolat)

At the turn of a dial, it can now whip up a refreshing cold chocolate drink using one of six specially crafted cold recipes. These blends are made with finely milled, real chocolate designed to shine when paired with pre-chilled milk. It's also the first time a home hot chocolate machine has pulled this off, which is pretty exciting.

The Velvetiser uses thermodynamic programming and a clever vortex effect to create that smooth, barista-style texture. The custom-designed whisk – inspired by the shape of a cacao flower – spins to mix air evenly through the drink, whilst the ridged InnerPod helps stabilise the process for a consistently velvety finish, whether you’re making it hot or cold.

(Image credit: Hotel Chocolat)

The new Velvetiser comes in three elegant colourways – Pebble, Pewter and Chalk – and includes a Drinking Chocolate Selection Box, plus the brand’s signature Podcup and Podglass. It has an RRP of £149.95 (around $179.95) and it's set to launch this September. Hotel Chocolat VIP.ME members will be the first to hear more.