The world's first electric all-in-one matcha latte maker has arrived

QUICK SUMMARY Bird & Blend Tea Co. has partnered with Dualit to launch the Matcha Latte Magic Whisk, an all-in-one home matcha latte maker that delivers café-quality drinks. Available in two stylish colours for £99 ($131), it's on sale now in-store at Bird & Blend's 25 UK locations and online.

Matcha has seriously taken the world by storm lately, with more people than ever trying to perfect their matcha drinks at home. Whilst we haven’t yet seen one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines come with a dedicated matcha setting – a challenge I’d love to see tackled – the next best thing has just landed.

Bird & Blend Tea Co. has teamed up with Dualit to launch the first-of-its-kind Matcha Latte Magic Whisk – an all-in-one matcha latte maker designed for home use. It blends Bird & Blend’s matcha know-how with Dualit’s slick engineering to deliver café-quality matcha lattes, hot or iced, at the press of a button.

The device comes in two gorgeous colourways and is priced at £99 (around $131). You can pick one up in-store at any of Bird & Blend's 25 UK locations or order online starting today.

(Image credit: Bird & Blend Tea Co.)

The Matcha Latte Magic Whisk features a unique whisk and basket attachment that gently filters the matcha powder through the whisk coils, meaning no lumps, no graininess, and just the right amount of froth.

After months of research and testing, Bird & Blend and Dualit have truly nailed the matcha latte experience. Bird & Blend also produces a whole range of flavoured matchas, meaning this clever bit of kit is the perfect matcha companion.

“Our passion for matcha innovation has met Dualit’s market-leading kitchen electronics expertise to make matcha accessible for everyone. We’ve combined the world’s largest range of flavoured matcha with a beautifully designed product that elevates the matcha drinking experience at home,” said Mike Turner, Co Founder of Bird & Blend. “This is more than just a whisk; it’s a revolution for matcha lovers everywhere.”

(Image credit: Bird & Blend Tea Co.)