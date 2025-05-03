De'Longhi brings its best-selling bean-to-cup coffee machine to the US and Canada

Your time has come!

De’Longhi Rivelia bean to cup coffee machine launch
(Image credit: De’Longhi)
Lizzie Wilmot's avatar
By
published
in News
QUICK SUMMARY

De'Longhi has finally launched the Rivelia bean-to-cup coffee machine in the US and Canada.

It’s available in four sleek shades – Onyx Black, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Sand Beige – and is priced at $1,299.

We’ve tested our fair share of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines here at T3, and over time, a few clear favourites have brewed their way to the top.

Last year, two De'Longhi machines in particular stood out to me. First up was the Eletta Explore, which impressed with its sheer versatility and consistently top-tier brews. However, the real showstopper was the Rivelia, especially as it came with a more wallet-friendly price tag.

That said, De'Longhi is an Italian brand, so it’s heavily focused on the UK and European markets. In fact, it recently acquired Kenwood, further strengthening its presence on this side of the world. Understandably, US coffee lovers have felt a bit left out...but that’s finally changing.

DeLonghi Rivelia

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Well, the good news is that De'Longhi has just launched the Rivelia in the US and Canada. So if you’ve been eyeing this machine from across the pond, your time has come. It’s available in four sleek colourways – Onyx Black, Arctic White, Pebble Grey and Sand Beige – and retails for $1,299.

You can check out our full review for all the juicy details, but some standout features include the Dual-Chamber Bean Switch System, letting users easily toggle between two types of beans, and a 3.5" touchscreen that supports up to four user profiles.

The Rivelia will be available to buy from De'Longhi’s official store, as well as Amazon and Best Buy.

Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸