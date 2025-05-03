De'Longhi brings its best-selling bean-to-cup coffee machine to the US and Canada

QUICK SUMMARY De'Longhi has finally launched the Rivelia bean-to-cup coffee machine in the US and Canada. It’s available in four sleek shades – Onyx Black, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Sand Beige – and is priced at $1,299.

We’ve tested our fair share of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines here at T3, and over time, a few clear favourites have brewed their way to the top.

Last year, two De'Longhi machines in particular stood out to me. First up was the Eletta Explore, which impressed with its sheer versatility and consistently top-tier brews. However, the real showstopper was the Rivelia, especially as it came with a more wallet-friendly price tag.

That said, De'Longhi is an Italian brand, so it’s heavily focused on the UK and European markets. In fact, it recently acquired Kenwood, further strengthening its presence on this side of the world. Understandably, US coffee lovers have felt a bit left out...but that’s finally changing.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Well, the good news is that De'Longhi has just launched the Rivelia in the US and Canada. So if you’ve been eyeing this machine from across the pond, your time has come. It’s available in four sleek colourways – Onyx Black, Arctic White, Pebble Grey and Sand Beige – and retails for $1,299.

You can check out our full review for all the juicy details, but some standout features include the Dual-Chamber Bean Switch System, letting users easily toggle between two types of beans, and a 3.5" touchscreen that supports up to four user profiles.

The Rivelia will be available to buy from De'Longhi’s official store, as well as Amazon and Best Buy.