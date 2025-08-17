The comedy show you should be watching is nearly back, and its trailer is amazing

The world of streaming, whether you subscribe to one of the best streaming services on the market or one of the lesser-known alternatives, is a tough one to navigate if you don't want to miss out on the best shows. After all, to watch them all you'd probably need subscriptions to a whole heap of different platforms, which could be a bit of a pain in the behind.

Case in point – despite a few years of good intentions, I've never seen an episode of Only Murders in the Building, the hit comedy mystery show. It's now back for a fifth season on Disney+ and Hulu, depending on where you live, and the trailer for that season underlines how much I've been missing out.

Only Murders in the Building | Season 5 Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are all back in the starring roles as three residents of what has become America's most famously deadly apartment building. There's been yet another murder, or at least they think there has – the trailer makes it clear that a cover-up might be part of this season's plot.

As always, some huge celebrity guest stars are gracing the season to act as potential villains for our heroes to haphazardly sort through as they collect clues. This time there are multiple multi-Oscar winners on board, too, which is quite something: Meryl Streep is here, as is Christoph Waltz – that's a fairly unbelievable calibre of guest star, you have to say.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Hulu) (Image credit: Hulu) (Image credit: Hulu) (Image credit: Hulu) (Image credit: Hulu)

Quite how things will turn out is anyone's guess, and it's my understanding that therein lies the entire pleasure of Only Murders, as its characters collect clues at the same pace as the audience learns them. Of course, there's also the additional joy of seeing a couple of comedic legends in the form of Short and Martin, bouncing off the surprisingly superb foil that is Gomez.

All of this is to say that, once again, I'm convinced I need to watch this show. The new season starts on 9 September, but given I'm starting from nothing, there's no real reason to wait around. Now I just need to find some time to actually watch the thing...