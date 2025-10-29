Disney+ renews one of its most endearing comedy thrillers, with a surprise twist in location

Quick Summary Disney has renewed Only Murders in the Building for a sixth season, and it'll be based outside of New York for the first time. The team are heading to London for the forthcoming series, which will stream on Disney+.

Amongst all the big hitting sci-fi epics, crime dramas and, at this time of year, horror movies and shows, there's one series that really shines as something a bit different. As funny as it is clever, Only Murders in the Building has become a rip-roaring success on Hulu and Disney+ over the last few years – and now there's great news for fans.

Disney has announced that, with the finale of Season 5 having aired this week, Season 6 has been commissioned and will appear on its streaming service in the future. And the best news for those on this side of the pond – it'll be set in London this time around.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez will be heading to the UK to continue their podcast-related sleuthing, although we don't know yet who will join them on the overseas adventure.

I personally haven't seen the Season 5 finale – and even if I had, I wouldn't want to give you any spoilers, so don't currently know what the set up for the shift in location is. All that's likely is that there'll be guest stars and cameos from some of the finest movie and TV stars – hopefully a few Brits this time.

I would pay good money for Danny Dyer to pop up, that's for sure.

Only Murders in the Building (Official) Teaser | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

If you've not watched Only Murders in the Building yet, you have a treat to binge.

Three neighbours who seemingly have nothing in common apart from a love of true crime podcasts team up to solve a murder in their own building, and start a new podcast in the process. It's co-written by Martin, so is as funny as it is gripping. And it leaves you guessing each season until the very end.

You can see all five seasons (of 10 episodes each) on Disney+ now (Hulu in the US) and they range from 30 to 45 minutes apiece, so are great to rattle through.

Disney+ starts at £5.99 in the UK, and you can whip through all of the seasons easily in a month. It's definitely a good alternative to the rest of the streaming fare out there today.