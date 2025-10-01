Disney+ price hike now hits the UK – here's how much you have to pay
Disney+ is flying when it comes to great shows and movies, with more on the way. Not only have we finally seen the finale of the stunning Alien: Earth, and are thoroughly enjoying season five of Only Murders in the Building, but Thunderbolts* has been added to the movie lineup, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps also on the horizon.
However. all this great new content comes at a cost... literally. After recently raising US subscription prices for its streaming service, Disney has now pushed the same to the UK.
As of yesterday, 30 September, a Disney+ Standard with Ads subscription costs £5.99 per month (from £4.99). That gives you access to 1080p streaming with 5.1 audio, but it's ad supported and doesn't include offline downloads.
A Disney+ Standard subscription also gets a £1 rise, to £9.99 per month. While the yearly plan goes from £89.90 to £99.99. The streaming quality is the same as the above, but you don't get adverts and can download shows and films on up to 10 devices.
Finally, the Disney+ Premium plan soars to £14.99 per month, with the yearly plan costing an extra £20 – now at £149.90 for the 12 months.
In addition to those, if you want to share your account with a family member in a different location, that'll now cost you £4.99 per month on top of the plan for Standard with Ads members, and £5.99 per month for the other two tiers.
Of course, if you already have an annual subscription and chose to renew it before 30 September, you won't have to pay the new prices until the paid-for period expires.
In all honesty, while this might come as an inconvenience to many subscribers on a limited budget, it's only a relatively small rise in comparison with some other bills – such as mobile networks and broadband providers. Especially considering the quality of programming that's been appearing on the platform of late.
But then, it is competing with a vast number of other streaming services, and so it's becoming harder to justify paying for more than one of them at a time. Which to choose is now coming down to individual shows.
