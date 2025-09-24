Yep, another Disney+ price hike is coming fast – but only in one region (for now)
It's bound to roll out to other countries too, in time
Quick Summary
Disney is putting up the prices of its streaming service in the US.
Each tier will raise by either $2 or $3, with the new prices going into effect on 21 October.
Disney+ has announced yet another price hike for 2025, but seemingly only in the US for now.
Each plan on the service will go up by $2 or $3, including bundles that include Hulu, ESPN and/or HBO Max.
A support page on the Disney+ website explains that each of the prices will be raised on 21 October 2025, although customers can avoid paying the new fees by purchasing a yearly subscription beforehand. That will therefore cover 12 months access as the current cost.
The basic Disney+ plan, which includes ads, will rise to $11.99 per month (from $9.99), but doesn't have a yearly option so you can't save there. However, the Disney+ Premium plan, which doesn't have ads and includes Dolby Atmos audio, can currently be secured for $159.99 for a whole year. That will rise to $189.99 in October.
When paid for monthly, Disney+ Premium will increase to $18.99 per month (from $15.99).
Most Disney+, Hulu and ESPN bundles will see similar raises, as will Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max bundles.
Disney has plans to merge Disney+ with Hulu in the new year, while also introducing a Hulu rail into the streaming service in other regions, replacing Star.
The announcement of the price rise follows the release of the first trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu, which Disney will hope will drive users back to its service to catch up on the three existing seasons.
The movie could also prove pivotal in attracting a new audience to Disney+.
As for a price hike for other regions, it has been known in the past that Disney slowly rolls out increases globally. Nothing has been announced as yet, but it does tend to work out that way.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
