Reolink prepares to unveil rumoured triple-lens camera series at CES

QUICK SUMMARY Reolink has confirmed it will be using CES to unveil its rumoured triple-lens camera series, promising up to 24MP resolution, dual-view intelligent tracking and wide panoramic coverage. The brand will also spotlight its AI-powered ReoNeura system and new floodlight cameras, making this one of the smart home launches to watch at the show.

With CES fast approaching, plenty of tech brands are starting to gear up for their biggest launches of the year. Whilst a lot is still being kept firmly under wraps, Reolink has confirmed that it’ll be using the show to officially unveil its rumoured triple-lens camera series.

Whilst we don’t yet know exactly which models will be included or how many there’ll be, the brand has described the launch as a "groundbreaking lineup" designed to deliver unmatched clarity, wider coverage and smarter tracking.

What we do know is that the cameras will offer up to 24MP ultra-HD resolution, alongside an intelligent tracking system that can display dual views at the same time. One lens will even provide a 180° panoramic overview, whilst a PT lens handles detailed 360° pan-tilt coverage.

(Image credit: Reolink)

Reolink will also be using CES as an opportunity to share more about ReoNeura, its AI-powered system designed to deliver proactive, customisable security and improved situational awareness across different surveillance setups. ReoNeura was first announced back in September at IFA, though it’s currently only available on the TrackMix Floodlight WiFi and Elite Floodlight WiFi cameras.

Speaking of floodlights, Reolink is also set to expand its floodlight camera lineup, with new options expected to work alongside ReoNeura – opening the door to even more smart features for users.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on everything Reolink announces during CES and will keep you updated as it unfolds.

