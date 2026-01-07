Reolink has launched an entire series of triple-lens cameras at CES – here's everything we know

QUICK SUMMARY Reolink has unveiled a new triple-lens security camera lineup at CES, led by the award-winning 24MP OMNI X16 PoE with panoramic and PTZ views, smart tracking and advanced controls. The launch also includes a new solar floodlight camera, and ultra-efficient battery cameras developed with Qualcomm. Pricing and availability is still to come.

Reolink has announced at CES that it’s launching an impressive new lineup of triple-lens security cameras, including the 24MP OMNI X16 PoE, alongside the 18MP OMNI 3i WiFi and PoE models. These were first teased back in December, so it’s great to finally get the full picture of what’s actually coming.

Leading the launch is the Reolink OMNI X16 PoE, which has already picked up a CES 2026 Honoree Innovation Award. It features a clever 24MP triple-lens setup, combining a 16MP dual-lens panoramic camera with a 180-degree ultra-wide view, plus an 8MP pan-tilt lens offering 16× optical zoom. A triple-motor design allows motorised tilt for the upper lenses and full 360-degree horizontal panning with 140-degree vertical rotation on the PTZ unit.

Whilst pricing and availability is still to be confirmed for now, I’ll be sure to share updates as soon as Reolink reveals more.

All of the new cameras also support Synchronised Smart Tracking, meaning when motion is detected, the PTZ lens automatically locks onto the subject and follows it with a zoomed-in view. Users can watch both views at the same time in the Reolink app, and tap anywhere in the panoramic feed to instantly steer the PTZ lens.

Elsewhere in the lineup, Reolink has also introduced a new Solar Floodlight Cam with a built-in solar panel. It joins the Floodlight family alongside the popular Elite Floodlight WiFi and the TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi, which debuted at IFA 2025.

On top of that, Reolink has teamed up with Qualcomm to launch a new range of battery-powered doorbells and cameras. Powered by Qualcomm’s ultra-efficient QCC730 Wi-Fi chip, the new range promises up to 96% longer battery life than the industry standard, all in a more compact and affordable design.

