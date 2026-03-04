Oppo Find X9 Ultra confirmed for Europe – wants to "be your next camera"

Quick Summary Oppo has confirmed that it will be launching the Oppo Find X9 Ultra in Europe – the first time this model has been launched outside China. The Find X9 Ultra aims to be the best camera experience you can get on a mobile device.

Oppo has announced that the Find X9 Ultra, the flagship phone from the company, will be available in Europe for the first time. It will join the Oppo Find X9 Pro, with the focus on offering the best camera experience possible.

Oppo has had an on-off relationship with Europe for a while, withdrawing from many regions before making a comeback in recent years. In the meantime, the company has generally relied on its sister brand OnePlus in global markets, with some parity between OnePlus' devices and those from Oppo itself.

The Oppo Find X Ultra model has traditionally been launched in China only, rather than getting wider availability, but that's all set to change with confirmation that the the next flagship will be coming to Europe too, likely including the UK.

We're not yet sure when, but it's unlikely to be a long wait considering the timing of this announcement.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra key specs and features

So far, Oppo hasn't said anything about the Find X9 Ultra, except that it's "built to be your next camera", while promising to be "a new benchmark for mobile imaging". That's perhaps a bold claim, going up against devices like the Xiaomi 17 Ultra which sets out its stall in the same way.

We've previously heard that the new Android phone could come equipped with two 200-megapixel cameras and a 50-megapixel 10x optical zoom. One of those 200-megapixel sensors is for the main camera, while the other is for a "mid zoom".

That's likely to be a 3x or 5x optical zoom, designed to bridge the gap between the main camera and the 10x telephoto.

The Hasselblad branding is almost certainly staying (according to rumours), with a fourth 50-megapixel ultrawide also on the rear of the phone.

For reference, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra featured four 50-megapixel cameras with two telephoto lenses, and it was a phone that left us impressed, even though it wasn't available to buy in the UK.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra will likely find itself equipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a 6.8-inch display and a huge battery with really fast charging.

It will face competition from the likes of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the Vivo X300 Ultra to offer the most comprehensive camera experience on a mobile device.

There's no confirmation of what the price will be but you can expect it to be in the region of £1,200 with a launch around April 2026 expected.