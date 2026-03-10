OnePlus can't wait to show us its new Android phone – here it is already!

Quick summary The design of the OnePlus 15T has been revealed, with the phone looking like a small version of the OnePlus 15. The colours are said to be Pure Cocoa and Relaxing Matcha, while the full reveal is happening later this month.

OnePlus has another phone in the works, the OnePlus 15T. Having launched the OnePlus 15 in October, it was followed up by the OnePlus 15R and now the OnePlus 15T is joining the party.

Originally, the OnePlus T models were mid-life updates, first appearing six months after the launch of a new device with additional hardware changes. They started with the OnePlus 3T, but more recently the marking has been used to depict a compact flagship phone instead.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

We know that this phone is approaching launch because OnePlus isn't being shy about sharing it, now including a post with the design of the phone clear for everyone to see.

There shouldn’t be too many surprises, seeing as the design is similar to previous OnePlus 15 devices, with that squared look and distinctive camera. It can be clearly seen in a post on Weibo, along with the message that "performance and battery life surpass large screens, flagship experience completely outclasses small screens".

(Image credit: Abhishek Yadav)

Basically, the OnePlus 15T is lining up to be a compact powerhouse with flagship specs. It has been previously said that the OnePlus 15T would come with a 7,500mAh battery, with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

It's thought to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, with IP69K protection and a pair of 50-megapixel cameras, including a 3.5x optical zoom.

The colour options – according to Abhishek Yadav – are Pure Cocoa and Relaxing Matcha, giving deep brown or green vibes. It looks like a great phone, with interesting options.

The OnePlus 15T is confirmed to be launching in March 2026 in China, but it's currently not known where the phone will be available. The OnePlus 13T only made it to India and China, so we can't be certain that this model will get an international release.

That would be a shame, because it's shaping up to be great device. While true flagship specs are normally reserved for the top-level devices with huge screens, there's surely space for a more compact device of this nature?