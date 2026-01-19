“We’re pushing security further than ever before” – Arlo’s new security cameras are here with a seriously cool warning feature

QUICK SUMMARY Arlo has launched two new security cameras, the Pro 6 and Ultra 3. Both security cameras come with Arlo’s Secure Early Warning System which uses AI to recognise people, animals, pets and more, while filtering out false alerts.

Arlo has finally launched its new security cameras , and they come with a breakthrough feature as the brand focuses on “pushing security further than ever before”. The new cameras include the Pro 6 and Ultra 3, both of which come with Arlo’s Secure Early Warning System for AI-powered detection.

Starting with the Arlo Pro 6, this camera is the sixth generation of the Pro series, following the Arlo Pro 4 and the Arlo Pro 5 which have both been rated highly by our reviewers. The Arlo Pro 6 has a similar design to its predecessors, including a built-in spotlight and siren, and is easy to set-up with its simple USB-charging.

But it’s the inside technology that I’m most impressed by. The Arlo Pro 6 comes with 2K+ HDR video resolution and a 12-bit colour sensor that captures clear images and sharper colours during the day and night. It has a wide 160º field of view and 12x zoom with auto-tracking so it can view all movement from every angle and follow it as the person or vehicle moves.

Moving on to the Arlo Ultra 3 , Arlo states that it’s its most advanced security camera to date. It comes with similar features to the Pro 6, like its colour night vision, and integrated spotlight and siren, but it has better video quality with 4K HDR resolution and wider viewing angles at 180º.

For stronger connectivity, the Arlo Ultra 3 connects to the Arlo SmartHub which allows for 4K streaming and secure local video back-up.

But the real breakthrough feature of the Pro 6 and Ultra 3 is the Arlo Secure Early Warning System . This feature was announced late last year and is available to use in the Arlo app with an Arlo Secure Plus subscription. While it does require a monthly fee, it’s a subscription plan worth having, thanks to the Secure Early Warning System.

Using AI, the Secure Early Warning System works to detect people, animals, packages and vehicles. It can even recognise fires and reports these events to you so you can take action quickly. This combined with its advanced colour night vision aims to capture images in clear detail so authorities can identify suspects and details.

Like most of today’s security camera brands, Arlo’s Secure Early Warning System is also aimed at cutting down unnecessary notifications so you’re not being alerted to annoying events, like leaves blowing across your garden. The system filters the important bits, so you get fewer alerts.