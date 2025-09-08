Arlo’s most advanced warning system is here – and its detection features are next level

QUICK SUMMARY Arlo has unveiled its new AI-powered Early Warning System. Available with an Arlo Secure Plus Plan, the Arlo Early Warning System detects and recognises threats, including people, vehicles and fires.

Arlo has just unveiled its new AI-powered Early Warning System, and it could be its most accurate detection system yet. Dubbed as Arlo’s most advanced AI security yet, the Arlo Early Warning System is available with an Arlo Secure Plus Plan so you will have to pay to use it.

Arlo recently announced an entirely new security camera line-up , including pan-tilt models and new Essential, Pro and Ultra series. Now, Arlo has upgraded its subscription plan with the Arlo Early Warning System that’s said to “detect more than any other brand.”

If you have Arlo’s paid subscription service, then you’ll be able to take advantage of the new Arlo Early Warning System. Using AI, the Early Warning System is designed to help users connect, prevent and protect against any security threats or incidents spotted on their security cameras .

With its Arlo Intelligence and Arlo Secure AI, the Early Warning System combines real-time threat recognition with deterrence tools. It detects people, animals, vehicles and packages, as well as other motions before sending you alerts to keep you notified about your home. Unwanted motion can be filtered out to prevent too many notifications.

(Image credit: Arlo)

The really impressive part of the Arlo Early Warning System is its fire detection. By being able to detect fires and smokes, the Arlo Early Warning System immediately alerts you as early as possible so you can respond quickly and contact the emergency services.

Interactive notifications is the key feature you should be focusing on. It allows you to take action from your phone’s lock screen so you can respond to threats quicker. This includes being able to switch on lights and sirens to scare people away, and in cases of fire or other emergencies, you can call for help immediately without having to faff around unlocking your phone.

The Arlo Early Warning System is available now with an Arlo Secure Plus plan which starts at £5.49 / $7.99 a month.