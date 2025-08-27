Arlo upgrades its security camera line-up with its first ever pan tilt models

QUICK SUMMARY Arlo has announced a full line-up of smart security cameras, including new Essential, Pro and Ultra Series models. Currently available for pre-order in the US, Arlo’s new cameras include indoor and outdoor models, AI features and integrated sirens.

Never one to do things by halves, Arlo has just upgraded its full smart security cameras line-up, with new models across its Essential, Pro and Ultra series. Alongside new indoor and outdoor models, and AI features, this marks the first time that Arlo has introduced pan tilt cameras – and they’re seriously impressive.

The new suite of Arlo security cameras are powered by Arlo Intelligence, the brands’ AI features that are available via the Arlo app with an Arlo Secure subscription plan. The updated Essential, Pro and Ultra cameras use Arlo Intelligence to detect people, pets, vehicles and even fires, so they can notify you appropriately and if needed, trigger an emergency response.

Similar to Ring’s AI Video Descriptions , Arlo Intelligence also captions specific images and video recordings, so you can better understand what’s happening outside your home. But enough about the app – let’s move on to the new cameras.

The most exciting products from Arlo’s new line-up are two Essential Pan-Tilt models, which mark the first time Arlo has introduced this style of camera. To cover wide spaces – both indoors and outdoors – the Arlo Essential Pan Tilt cameras offer 360° pan and 180° tilt views so you can fully see all areas in or out your house.

The Arlo Essential collection has also grown, and now includes a new outdoor Security Camera Plug-in, and 3rd generation versions of the Indoor Camera Plug-in, Security Camera and XL Security Camera – all of which are battery operated. The Essential line-up offer 2K HD recordings, and are beginner-friendly with affordable price tags.

Moving on to the Pro series, the new line-up includes the sixth generation of its Pro and Pro XL security cameras. The cameras give 160° field of views, colour night vision, dual-band WiFi, 2K HDR video and an integrated siren to scare off potential intruders.

Finally, the Ultra Series now includes the 3rd generation Ultra Security Camera 4K. Dubbed as Arlo’s most advanced camera yet, the new Ultra Security Camera 4K has 4K HDR video, 180° angles, and is designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.

