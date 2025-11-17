Plus vs Pro: which Ring video doorbell should you pick?

When it comes to the best video doorbells, models from the Amazon-owned Ring are likely to come into the conversation at some point – but even within the Ring range, you've got a ton of different devices to pick from, with a variety of pros and cons attached.

Here, we're going to guide you through a Plus vs Pro comparison for the Ring range – as comparing the various options can be somewhat confusing. Ring has launched multiple models down the years, with a naming approach that hasn't always been consistent.

Amazon tends to keep older models on sale as well, which makes it even harder to find the right Ring model for you. By the time you've finished this guide though, you should have a clear idea of what's what – so you can buy a new Ring video doorbell with confidence.

Ring video doorbells: what are the options?

The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro (Image credit: Ring)

The first Ring video doorbell with a Pro label attached was the Ring Video Doorbell Pro launched in 2016, Plus name made its debut in 2020 with the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus. Since then, we've seen multiple Plus and Pro models (plus models with other monikers attached), going right up to the present day.

As we've mentioned, older models are often kept on sale, so when you're browsing through doorbell listings do keep an eye on the year of release as well as everything else. This will help you avoid buying an older model when a newer model is available (unless you want to get an older model of course, to save some money).

In terms of latest models, the Pro models are a bit more advanced and expensive than the Plus models. Both are available in wired or battery powered versions, so you can decide if you want the wire-free convenience of a doorbell with a battery, or the benefit of not having to recharge your doorbell battery every few months.

Ring Video Doorbell Plus: price and availability

Image 1 of 2 The Ring Wired Video Doorbell Plus (Image credit: Ring) (Image credit: Ring)

When it comes to the Plus line, the most recent wired option is the Ring Wired Video Doorbell Plus with Retinal 2K resolution, yours for £159.99 / $179.99 at the time of writing. As well as that 2K video, you've got radar-powered 3D Motion Detection, and 140-degree fields of view horizontally and vertically.

You get all the standard Ring features as well, including motion alerts, two-way audio, weather resistance, and night vision. These features are pretty much standard across the Plus and Pro models – as indeed are the choices of Ring subscriptions, which give you extras such as AI-powered descriptions of events.

Your other choice as far as the latest Plus models go is the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus for £129.99 / $149.99 – which, you've guessed it, works from battery power. Video resolution drops to 1536p, though the fields of view increase to 150-degrees horizontally and vertically. You get a less powerful, radar-free motion detection system here too, and a slightly older design.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: price and availability

Image 1 of 2 The Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro (Image credit: Ring) The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro (Image credit: Ring)

Again you've got a choice of wired or battery models: the Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro will set you back £219.99 / $249.99 and offers Retinal 4K resolution for your video, the highest of any Ring camera. You'll also notice a slimmer, more compact design, which you might prefer over the larger look of the Plus models.

There's up to 10x enhanced zoom, also beating every other Ring model, and 140-degree fields of view horizontally and vertically. The same 3D Motion Detection feature as on the Ring Wired Video Doorbell Plus, powered by radar sensors, is available. Essentially, the only real differences from the Wired Video Doorbell Plus are the 4K resolution and the differences in the design.

Finally we have the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro, yours for £179.99 / $199.99, and actually using the old Plus-style design (try and keep up at the back) – presumably this model is next in line for a (4K?) update. You get 1536p video, 3D Motion Detection, and 150-degree fields of view horizontally and vertically. It's mainly the video resolution and the aesthetics that are different from the wired Pro, besides the battery power.

Plus vs Pro: Which should you buy?

Ring cameras always impress in testing (Image credit: Future)

Take a peek at our Ring video doorbell reviews – like the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro review – and you'll see these are all impressive bits of kit. In many ways, you can't go wrong whichever Ring video doorbell you go for: pick the most expensive device you can afford and you're good to go.

Of the four models here, it's really the Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro that stands out: it's the priciest, but it offers the highest 4K video resolution, and the most modern design. As for the other three, there's actually not that much to choose between them. The Plus wired model, for example, offers a slightly better resolution than the Pro battery model.

Even the cheapest Plus battery model has a decent 1536p resolution and 150-degree field of view in both directions – just no 3D Motion Detection. It's probably a good idea to decide if you want a wired doorbell or a battery doorbell first, and then compare the Plus and Pro models against each other.