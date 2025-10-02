Ring’s brand new video doorbell is its best model yet – here are 3 reasons why you need it

Amazon threw its biggest event in years earlier this week, showing off everything from a whole new range of Blink security cameras to an upgraded Fire TV Stick. However, if you’re anything like me, it was the six brand new Ring devices that really stole the show.

Front and centre of that lineup is the Wired Doorbell Pro 4K – Ring’s first-ever 4K video doorbell – launching alongside the new Outdoor Cam Pro 4K, Spotlight Cam Pro 4K and Floodlight Cam Pro 4K. I’ll dive into the details in a second, but it’s safe to say Ring is raising the bar when it comes to clarity and smart features, and we're here for it.

Below are three reasons why the new Wired Doorbell Pro 4K is Ring’s most advanced model to date, and why it could be the upgrade you’ve been waiting for. We haven’t had the chance to test it hands-on at T3 just yet, but that'll be coming very soon as well.

(Image credit: Future)

1. Retinal Vision

Ring’s new Retinal Vision tech is a big leap forward in video quality. It's basically giving the whole imaging process a clever AI-powered refresh, so every feature will become smarter because the picture is sharper, clearer and closer to real life.

With 4K resolution and up to 10x Enhanced Zoom, you’ll be able to spot details you’d normally miss. Add in Low-Light Sight, Adaptive Night Vision and 3D motion detection, and it’s safe to say nothing will slip by unnoticed.

2. Alexa+ greetings

The new doorbell isn’t just about visuals – it’s also getting a huge feature boost with Alexa+ Greetings. If someone shows up, Alexa+ can chat to them, find out why they’re there, and keep you updated as the conversation goes. It’ll even help with deliveries, give visitors instructions and step in to put off any unwanted callers.

Alexa+ Greetings isn’t coming until December, so there’s a bit of a wait – but it’s definitely one of the more exciting updates on the way.

3. Video Descriptions

This one isn’t brand-new to the smart home world, but it is new to Ring – which is well worth celebrating. Starting next month, UK customers will be able to access Smart Video Descriptions, a generative AI feature that gives you quick text summaries of what your Ring cameras and doorbells see. Instead of guessing what set off a motion alert, you’ll get clear, real-time descriptions right in the app.

This feature works across all Ring cameras and doorbells, though you’ll need a Ring Home Premium plan (£15.99 a month or £159.99 a year) to unlock it.

(Image credit: Ring / Amazon)

The Ring Wired Doorbell Pro 4K is available to pre-order now, with shipping beginning in mid-October. It’s priced at £219.99 in the UK (or $249.99 in the US) and is already looking to be the best video doorbell on the market.