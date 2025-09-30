Amazon's 2025 hardware event LIVE – new Echo devices, Kindles and much more

Refresh

Kindle (Image credit: Future) Panos is back for Kindle. Taking the next step forward with Kindle. Kindle Scribe 11-inch is here. With a paper-thin display. 5.4mm thickness, 400g. Feels like you're writing on paper. With a 40% faster chipset. Also, Kindle Scribe Colorsoft. Amazon has been working on this for years. New colour rendering engine. Avani Parakh, Director of Product for Kindle, is here to provide more details. Now you can import and export using Google Drive and OneDrive, as well as OneNote and Alexa+. There's a new AI-powered search to find files from your old notebooks. (Image credit: Future)

Alexa Plus on Fire TV Now we're talking about how Alexa Plus can help make TV better, allowing you to search through normal questions and then have it drop you straight into the action. Jumping to scenes in films with Alexa Plus, just by asking a question – like the home run in Money Ball.

Vega OS (Image credit: Future) New operating system for Fire TV and Fire TV sticks. There's a new Fire TV Stick too – the Fire TV Stick 4K Select.

Fire TV (Image credit: Future) Fire TV is just getting started. Bringing Alexa Plus into Fire TV. Today, refreshed Amazon TV line up of 2 series, 4 series and Omni range. Starting with the Omni TV. Sensors allow it to turn on as you walk in the room. Alexa is always ready to talk to your TV, without the remote. Dialogue Boost is coming to 2 series and 4 series.

Blink (Image credit: Future) Now Amy Wiedeman, head of marketing for Home Security, is talking about Blink. Taking its most popular cameras and making them better. Blink Mini 2K+ and Blink Outdoor 2K+. And Blink Arc – two cameras in one to give you 180 degrees coverage. Two high-res video feeds into one. All available to pre-order today.

Missing pets (Image credit: Future) Now we're talking about using Ring to find missing pets. This is powerful and shows how different Ring devices in the community can help if your dog gets loose. (Must. Not. Cry). The feature is called Search Party. Allows you to report a lost pet and use the network in your community to find a match. Rolling out in November for dogs, followed by cats and other pets.

Ring (Image credit: Future) Ring is first up. It reimagined what the doorbell could be and now it's reimagining home security. Ring's founder, Jamie Siminoff, has rejoined the company and is coming on stage to tell us about the new models. Ring Retinal Vision is the new technology advancement that brings a new level of quality to Ring. To deliver the world's best security cameras right out of the box. Retinal tuning fine-tunes and optimises over the first two weeks of use. Retinal 2k and 4k lines, powered by AI. Wired Doorbell Plus 2K and Indoor Cam Plus 2k. Wired Doorbell Pro 4K, Outdoor Cam Pro 4k, Spotlight Cam Pro 4K and Floodlight Cam Pro 4K. Familiar faces and Alexa+ Greetings, helps you discover if it's someone you know coming to the door. (Image credit: Future)

The show begins! (Image credit: Future) We're starting with a video, all about Alexa. Then we're into the presentation. We're talking about sitting around the table for dinner without phones. Phones take us out of the moment. The shift is with Alexa Plus – joining the conversation, rather than taking you out of it. We're talking about new hardware, across the board that are there when you need them, but are working in the background when you don't.

Big changes ahead for Fire TV devices (Image credit: Amazon) As well as devices, we're expecting big news about Amazon Fire TV devices, including future Fire TV Sticks. That's because it is thought Amazon is about to announce that it is ditching Fire OS, which is built on Android, for an all-new operating system made in house. I wrote a piece on it here, as I'm not entirely how I feel about the move. Will app developers support a separate and new OS? It won't affect existing devices though, and might not even come into effect until this time next year. Still, we should hear more about the plans today.

Doors are open and ready to go (Image credit: Future) Good morning from New York, this is Mat Gallagher live at the Amazon event. I'm sat front row ready to bring you all the news as it happens here. The rumours are this is going to be a busy event, with lots of new products, so strap in! The event begins at 10am (ET) 3pm UK time and is expected to last around an hour. There's no live stream, so will try and give you a picture of what's happening. (Image credit: Future)