Amazon's next hardware event is two weeks away – here's what it could launch

Quick Summary Amazon is launching a swathe of new products at the end of September 2025, and its invitations appear to tease new Echo and Kindle devices. The event will take place on 30 September 2025 and will be hardware specific.

It's nearly time for Amazon's annual autumn event, where it usually unveils new generations of its own-brand products, such as smart speakers and e-readers. And judging by the images in this year's invitation, new Echo devices and Kindles are incoming.

The image consists of four quarters that together create a single blue ring – just like the one on top of an Echo speaker. And the bottom right hand quarter is the same reading child under a tree we've seen on so many Kindles.

So what could Amazon be unveiling?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Reading the runes of Amazon's invitations

It's easy to overthink tech firms' invitations, but that's part of the fun – is that bit a tease, or is it a red herring?

I think the fact that the Kindle quarter is coloured in the invitation is the former, hinting at a new colour Kindle.

It'd be nice if Amazon was bringing the same colour screen as the Kindle Colorsoft to the larger Kindle Scribe, and if it could do that without massively increasing the price tag.

As The Verge notes, there's some text in the Kindle image that says "stroke of a pen", and of course the Kindle Scribe is a pen-based device.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New Echos are clearly incoming too, but there's still a big mystery here. Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy told Bloomberg earlier this year that Amazon was working on a "brand new line-up of devices that are coming in the fall that are beautiful". That doesn't sound like a minor product update.

At the same event the former Microsoft Surface product lead and current Amazon hardware head, Panos Panay, said to The Verge: "I believe in screens. I think they matter in a massive way."

We'll find out soon enough. The big reveal is on Tuesday, 30 September, 2025.

T3 will be reporting live from the presentation with all the news as it happens.