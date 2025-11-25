IKEA and Teklan collab on colourful line of speakers and lights – and they're going to be very popular

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has partnered with designer Tekla Evelina Severin (Teklan) on a colourful new tech-focused collection launching globally from December 2025. The range includes patterned versions of the SOLSKYDD Bluetooth speakers – available in small, medium and large wall-mounted models – with Spotify Tap and multi-speaker support. There's also two vibrant KULGLASS lamp speakers and a spotted twist on the classic FADO lamp.

IKEA and designer Tekla Evelina Severin (Teklan) have teamed up on a colourful new collection that blends tech with personal style, focusing mainly on the best speakers and lighting. The idea is to make home electronics feel more expressive, using bold patterns and unexpected colour combos so your tech doesn't just blend into the background.

“Home electronics are often seen as purely functional, something many people want to hide,” says Sara Ottosson, Product Developer at IKEA of Sweden. “We want to change that. In recent years, we’ve learned a lot about developing high-quality sound products and how people want to furnish their homes with them. We’re treating speakers with the same care as the rest of the home, so they contribute to a room’s atmosphere and personality not only through sound but also through form, colour and character.”

The range will begin rolling out globally from next month, with exact launch dates varying by market. For now, only US pricing has been confirmed, but we’ll update you as soon as details for other regions drop. The collaboration also comes just a month after IKEA revealed 21 new Matter-compatible smart home products, so both launches should match up timing-wise.

The first big reveal is a set of speakers based on IKEA’s existing SOLSKYDD family, which normally comes in a minimalist white finish. The Teklan versions are much more playful and include three round Bluetooth speakers – a small orange portable option with a punchy pattern ($79.99) and a medium green version with beige and brown diagonal stripes ($99.99). There’s also a larger, wall-mounted model ($139.99) in a textured orange finish that can be paired with a screen.

All the speakers link up with each other as well as compatible IKEA speakers for multi-speaker mode, and they support Spotify Tap so you can jump straight back into your music with one press.

On the lighting side, the KULGLASS lamp speakers mix light, colour and sound in one design, available in green and a red-brown shade with pink accents. They have a character-like silhouette, with a swirl-shaped shade inspired by soft-serve ice cream, and an RRP of $129.99.

The collection also reimagines the classic FADO lamp with a spotted pattern that's priced at $29.99.

“I wanted this inviting shape to contrast the technical complexity we usually associate with high-quality sound,” says Teklan. “While the inside is advanced, the outside feels warm, open, and easy to understand. For the colors, I was chasing a soothing feeling from the past. The mint green came from a childhood memory, and I even went to my grandparents’ home to match it to the exact shade of an old bar of soap I remembered.”