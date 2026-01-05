Lego Star Wars just came to life with new Smart Play sets – and I’m so here for it

Lego Smart Play is the biggest update to the ecosystem in 47 years. Using a so-called Smart Brick, regular Lego constructions gain responsive audio effects, bringing them to life in your hands.

The Smart Brick is the same size as a regular 4x2 Lego piece and is universal, meaning you could put the same brick in any number of Lego sets and have a different result. Inside it is a speaker, accelerometers, light and sound sensors, an onboard synthesiser and a custom mixed-signal ASIC chip to run it all.

Depending on the Smart Tag or Smart Minifigure placed near it, the Smart Brick will deliver sounds to match those characteristics. These aren’t pre-recorded clips either, these are generated live to match the movement or behaviour of the Lego set it's in.

While only a small piece, the Smart Brick has been designed to amplify the sound from its onboard speaker through internal air spacing. This gives a clear and loud sound while interacting with the set.

(Image credit: Lego)

Play smarter

The Lego Smart Tag is a 2x2 studless tile that, when placed on the model, delivers the information to the Smart Brick via a digital ID, telling it how to behave. The new Smart Minifigures look identical to regular Lego minifigures, but can also deliver information to the Smart Brick when placed on or near the model.

These Smart Bricks can also work together and are aware of each other’s positions through a Bluetooth-based protocol called BrickNet. This helps to trigger new sounds and effects when two models interact, and could make way for multiple Smart Bricks to be used in larger models in the future.

The bricks are be charged with a device that comes in the box and can charge more than one brick at a time, while a Smart Assist app allows you to update the devices and control their use. For general use, though, the Smart Play setup doesn’t require any network connection or external devices. Despite being advanced technology, it’s a completely screen-free experience.

The first models featuring Lego Smart Play will launch on 1 March 2026 and will be from the Lego Star Wars universe. So far, three sets have revealed, each featuring a Smart Brick, charger, Smart Tag and at least one Smart Minifigure.

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Star Wars Smart Play sets

One of the most iconic Star Wars ships, Luke’s Red Five X-Wing features heavily in the original trilogy and is recreated here in a 584-piece set. This Smart Play kit comes with two Smart Minifigures of Luke Skywalker (in his pilot suit) and Princess Leia – as well as regular rebel crew and Stormtrooper minifigures. There are five Smart Tags in the box too, including tags for the X-Wing, the Imperial Turret, the transporter, the command centre and R2-D2.

The Imperial turret, transporter and command centre models are also included in this set and, by adding the Smart Tags to them, can generate a range of extra sounds. Expect laser canons, engine sounds, refueling and repair noises.

(Image credit: Lego)

The Smart Play version of Darth Vader’s Tie Fighter is a 473-piece set that also includes a Rebel Outpost and Imperial Fueling Station. The set includes one Smart Tag for the Tie Fighter and a Smart minifigure of Darth Vader, as well as a regular minifigure of a Rebel Fleet Trooper.

The third model is a large 962-piece Smart Play Throne Room Duel and A-Wing set. This is the location for the original battle between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader at the end of Return of the Jedi and features Smart minifigures of Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine and Luke Skywalker. The set also includes an A-Wing fighter and cannon turret, with its own Smart Tag. There are also Smart Tags for the A-Wing, throne and two for the Lightsaber duels.

(Image credit: Lego)

All models are available to pre-order from 9 January 2026 and on sale from 1 March 2026.

Lego Star Wars Smart Play: Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter €69,99 / $69,99 / £59,99 / A$99.99, Lego Star Wars Smart Play: Luke’s Red Five X-wing building set €89,99 / $99,99 / £79,99/ A$149.99, Lego Star Wars Smart Play: Throne Room Duel & A-wing Set 159,99 EUR / 159,99 USD / 139,99 GBP/ 249.99 AUD