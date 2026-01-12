"We can’t wait for fans to experience new Lego Pokémon sets": but $650 Charizard might be a step too far

Quick Summary Lego has announced its first three sets in the new Pokémon range, with the most expensive costing £579.99 / $650. They are all available to pre-order now, for shipping from 27 February.

Lego has unveiled its long-awaited Pokémon collaboration sets, including one that weighs in at a mighty £579.99 / $650.

The Lego Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set does contain three large scale favourites, which can be displayed separately or combined into a single vista, but it's not far from the sale prices of the Lego Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series. That comes as somewhat a shock.

As does the Lego Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball, which is also available for pre-order now. That will set you back £179.99 / $199.99 – a darn sight more than the Mega Bloks Pikachu building set available from the previous licence holder.

Thankfully, there is one set that's more affordable, although it too is in the adult range of 18+ builds. The Lego Pokémon Eevee set is priced at £54.99 / $59.99.

"Bringing the world of Pokémon to life in Lego bricks is both an exciting opportunity and a great responsibility," said Lego's chief product and marketing officer, Julia Goldin (via VGC).

"We've worked to combine our worlds in a way that truly celebrates the creativity, adventure, and wonder that Pokémon represents.

"This partnership opens up a whole new range of possibilities for Trainers and builders alike, and we can’t wait for fans to experience these new Lego Pokémon sets."

Lego Pokémon: my take so far

Lego first announced it had secured a partnership with The Pokémon Company last March, with a tweet revealing the first sets would arrived in 2026.

It posted a teaser on X showing Lego bricks forming Pikachu's tail. In the meantime, we've had other Nintendo properties arrive – including the well received Lego Game Boy, which continues to be a favourite of mine.

But the main reason I'm a fan of that particular set is its price. Although Eevee is available at a more affordable price point, the fact that the flag-bearing Pikachu will set you back close to $200 is a strange opening gambit.

The series will undoubtedly continue into younger builds, I'm sure, with far cheaper sets. It's just expecting a lot of the fans Lego is hoping to attract with the new range.